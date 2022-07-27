TABOR checks are headed to the mail. Here’s what you need to know

Coloradans are about to start getting checks from the state. It’s TABOR refund money, arriving months ahead of schedule per new legislation backers say will help people struggling with the crush of inflation. But the checks come with a few catches.

Here some of what you need to know about the incoming tax refund.

How much will folks get?

The state estimates that about 3.7 million people will be eligible. They’ll get $750 each or $1,500 for joint filers, like married couples.

If this includes you, when might you get this extra cash?

The checks — and yes, they’re actual checks — are going to start reaching people’s mailboxes the first weekend in August, and everyone who has already filed their taxes this year should have them by Labor Day.

Who’s getting them? Am I eligible?

It’s for anybody who lived in Colorado for all of last year and turned 18 by the time the year was over. And you have to have filed your tax return or applied for various tax credits by June 30, 2022.

People who don’t normally have to file a tax return, like seniors with no reportable income, should still file a 2021 return in order to get this refund.

What if I didn’t file my taxes in time? Is it too late?

It’s not too late, but it’s going to take longer to get a check. You could still file for an extension now and submit your taxes by October, in which case you’ll get the refund early next year.

Where’s this money coming from?

The government brings in revenues from a few different sources, primarily income and sales taxes. But the state constitution has a provision that sets a limit on how much the state can actually keep in a given year — the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR.