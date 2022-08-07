Flood risk for Denver metro and I-25 corridor Sunday afternoon
Be sure to check the weather before travelling this afternoon and evening if you are near the I-25 corridor. The National Weather Service is warning of potential flash floods in the northern Front Range and Eastern Plains.
Burn scars – such as the Cameron Peak Fire burn area and Calwood Burn scar – have been the focus of flood warnings this summer. However the NWS warned heavy rains on Sunday could also cause flooding elsewhere.
Be sure to avoid areas prone to flooding, and do not attempt to drive on flooded roads.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!