Metro Denver set to drop I-25 and C-470 expansions as planners shape climate-minded transportation future

Though DRCOG directly controls relatively few transportation dollars in the Denver area — most funding is controlled by the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Regional Transportation District and local governments — it has the federally designated role of setting the region's long-term transportation agenda alongside those other government entities.

The new proposal is meant to strike a balance between cars and making cleaner alternatives safer, faster and more convenient to encourage more people to use them, Papsdorf said.

“Our approach has never been to assume that we can just stop all vehicle traffic and travel and get rid of all capacity projects,” he said. “That's why we've been very strategic about the changes we're making.”

The proposed changes are a relatively small part of the state’s larger push to reduce climate emissions 90 percent by 2050.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Morning sunlight filters through the skyscrapers of downtown Denver on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News An RTD light rail train pulls out of the Decatur-Federal station, with the Denver skyline in the background.

Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Jared Polis put the transportation rethinking in motion. Big reductions in emissions from power utilities are on track, state officials say, as they gradually move from coal and gas to renewables like wind and solar. The transportation sector, also the nation's largest single source of heat-trapping emissions, is a tougher nut to crack.

Most of the state’s transportation strategy relies on a huge shift toward electric and other cleaner vehicles, which requires huge investments in infrastructure and new technologies. State officials and climate-minded legislators, urged along by clean transportation experts, are also trying to incentivize Coloradans to drive less by making buses, trains, walking and cycling safer and more convenient — and cutting highway expansions that would likely have attracted more drivers.

In a state where most residents drive most places, some predict the move away from expanding roads and highways will have political consequences.

“I honestly feel it’s a form of political fad that will likely reverse,” said Republican Douglas County Commissioner and DRCOG board member George Teal, who described himself as skeptical of human-caused climate change. “I do feel that the political pendulum is going to — it’s already started swinging.”

The updated vision for I-25 includes more transit, safety improvements — and no new space for cars.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Traffic on Colfax Avenue where it intersects with Interstate 25 on Friday morning, Aug. 12, 2022.

DRCOG’s new plan for I-25 between Santa Fe Drive and downtown Denver would eliminate planned new toll lanes and instead prioritize improvements to transit, pedestrian and bicycle connectivity, and safety.

“There are multiple crashes nearly every day on that corridor that impact people’s lives and contribute to congestion,” Papsdorf said. “We want to address those needs, but we think we can be strategic about how we do that.”

That move would fit with the Colorado Department of Transportation’s new vision for that stretch of I-25.

“Through our planning process, concerns about plans for I-25 through central Denver made clear that a possible future project requires many more discussions, and so we have refocused our efforts along I-25 on safety and operational improvements,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a statement. “We thank our neighbors and community members for their input."

DRCOG also wants to ditch a planned new toll lane on C-470 between Wadsworth and Interstate 70 and plans to minimize or eliminate planned widenings of a half-dozen arterial streets across the region.