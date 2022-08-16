Colorado weather: Storm dumps more than 3 inches of rain in Broomfield, flooding streets

Local authorities have reported no injuries so far. A flash flood warning for Broomfield lifted at 11 a.m. and no evacuations have been ordered.

Weather forecasters warn storms will move through the south-central metro area this afternoon and evening, which could lead to more flash flooding in communities around Denver.

The NWS recorded up to 3 inches of rain for parts of Centennial, Parker and Aurora Monday, and expects another several inches to fall Tuesday afternoon. The agency has issued a flood advisory for the south metro area through the rest of the day, said Bruno Rodriguez, a NWS forecaster.

“Everywhere from Denver southward is most at risk,” Rodriguez said. “Flooded roads are a possibility and we encourage folks not to drive through the water.”

A flood watch is now in place through midnight for areas between Leadville and Springfield in Southeast Colorado. Showers are forecast for much of the Western Slope later tonight, but the risk of flooding remains low.