Joe O’Dea says Biden’s forgiveness plan is ‘unbelievable,’ as student debt divides Colorado campaigns

He called it a “gift to rich Americans,” claiming that the “richest 40 percent were responsible for 60 percent of that debt.”

That claim does not accurately describe the effects of Biden’s action.

It’s true that the top 40 percent of earners make up 56 percent of all outstanding student debt, according to a 2019 analysis by the Brookings Institute. That’s what O’Dea was referring to, per his campaign.

But Biden’s plan doesn’t affect “all outstanding student debt” — it only applies to those making less than $125,000. The Biden administration has said that the vast majority of benefits will go to the bottom half of the income spectrum.

As a result of the cap on forgiveness, the benefit for the top 40 percent of the country’s income earners from the main part of the plan will actually be nearly in line with their share of the population, according to one analysis from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

And that analysis doesn’t include the effects of the extra $10,000 of forgiveness for Pell grant recipients, which should further boost the benefits for lower-income groups. Deeper analysis of Biden’s plan wasn’t immediately available, since the details have yet to be officially unveiled.

Still, O’Dea is correct that student debt forgiveness will tend to offer fewer benefits to the poorest Americans. The bottom 20 percent of income earners make up just 5 percent of outstanding debt. And O’Dea’s campaign also pointed out that the benefits further stack up for higher earners, since they tend to make larger monthly payments on their debt.

O’Dea also said the change “basically” wipes out all of the deficit reduction that is expected to come from the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.

The climate and tax package was projected to shrink the government deficit by about $300 billion over a decade by bringing in more tax revenues. Meanwhile, Biden’s move is expected to forgive about $300 billion of debt or more — giving up future revenue to the government.

However, the government was not expected to collect that entire sum from borrowers, since many people don’t fully pay off their loans, so it’s hard to say exactly how much Biden’s actions will affect future budgets.

Bennet made similar criticisms, in some ways, of the plan. He also argued that the forgiveness would give too much benefit to higher income people. And he believes it should have been revenue neutral.

“In my view, the administration should have further targeted the relief, and proposed a way to pay for this plan. While immediate relief to families is important, one-time debt cancellation does not solve the underlying problem,” he said.