Man killed in Colorado mountains after “speed flying” crash
A man has been killed in the mountains of central Colorado after crashing while speed flying, which involves descending from heights using a specialized canopy that's similar to a paraglider.
The speed flyer was reported missing Saturday morning by a friend who was supposed to meet the victim in the Copper Mountain Resort parking lot, KUSA-TV reported. The victim had reportedly launched from Peak 6 at Breckenridge Ski Resort.
A search team from the Summit County Rescue Group found the victim with assistance from a helicopter and recovered his body. His canopy was found entangled with the broken-off top of a tree. The victim's name has not been released.
