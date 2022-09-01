The Local 303: Colorado Artists We’re Featuring For Latin Heritage Month September 2022

Desirae Garcia

Photo: Rodrigo Moraes

Hometown: I graduated from high school in Colorado Springs, and then moved and spent more than a decade playing music and touring with a home base in Pueblo. Currently living on Maui.



Formed: I have played in the band the Haunted windchimes and in/planes starting back in 2007, but I didn't release my first Solo EP until 2013.



Latest Release: My last official release was Dying to break your heart, released in 2018, but I did a sneak peak release of this newest full length album "Lengthy Sunny Spells" this past February. We have since snuck it back off of the digital streaming airwaves and plan to release it this coming November! More News on that soon.



Pronouns: She/Her



About: I got my musical start playing with Colorado Folk Americana band "the Haunted windchimes" and have since played in a few other projects. In 2019 I found myself Living On Maui, and exploring who I am as a solo artist. I still find myself dipping into the Folk Indie vibes as I lean into who I am minus the security blanket of band accompaniment and audiences. This Latest album tells some of my story while honestly oversharing (a strong suit of mine, for better or worse!) and while leaning on myself fully, for the first time.



What Inspires Your Music: Of course I'm inspired by other songwriters like Jeff Tweedy, Neil Young, Valerie June, Molly Burch (as of late) and so many more, but really my music inspiration comes from life around me. How the world and people affect me, and I guess also how I affect it/them in return.



What's Next For You: I have signed on with a team who wants to help me release this album and the next, and hope to be playing some shows and festivals again starting next summer season, all the while I'm transitioning into motherhood! Surely this will make for plenty of heartstring singin' along the way. I'm ready to share some music with you all.



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook

Estephanyart

Photo: Valence Heartlock

Hometown: Colorado Springs, CO



Formed: Juarez, Mexico



Latest Release: “interstate 24” available on SoundCloud, dropping an album this fall!



Pronouns: She/Her



About: I’m 24 years old from Colorado Springs, I love all things art as you can tell from my name Estephanyart! I love life and getting to experience and also sharing my art and making the most out of my journey! I’m very spiritual and what I mean by that is I really listen to myself and the things I want and also am very mindful when it comes to the things that happen in my life. Happiness is a choice and I feel self love is the biggest thing that has gotten me to share everything I want to with the world and feel confident and proud of Estephany while doing it.



What Music Inspires You From Your Latin Culture: Shakira is my #1 inspiration in Latin culture, shout out my mom for showing me the best music growing up but I remember being like 4 and listening to “Donde Están Los Ladrones” the album by Shakira and it changed my life. I got myself a a copy of the CD. Other Latin culture artists that inspire me are Gloria Trevi, she is a rockstar, for real. IVY QUEEN! The hardest ever! That woman is a real inspiration. Her music, her attitude, her lyrics are so, her! It is beautiful to see Latina women express themselves to the fullest!



Plans for the rest of 2022: I’m dropping an album this fall! I’m so excited, last year I dropped around 15 EP’s total, this year I’m working on an official album. I plan on doing more shows so make sure you follow me and stay up to date on upcoming performances.



Website: Estephanyart.com



Get Social: Instagram, Spotify, SoundCloud