Coloradans are so bad at composting, whole truckloads are being rejected and sent to the dump

"That's dangerous. If there's a load with a smashed bottle, we're going to reject it and it will be brought to the landfill," Sander said.

It only took a few seconds to find a trash bag containing seltzer bottles and a glass food container in one pile from Denver.

The problem has grown more severe as Front Range communities expand their compost programs, Sander said. A1 Organics has pushed city waste officials to take action for months, but it drew a line in the sand in early August. The company now inspects all incoming truck loads of compost and rejects any with unmanageable levels of contamination. Any amount of glass can trigger the company to reject a tractor-trailer load of compost, Sander said.

A1 Organics has diverted about 25 to 30 semi-truck loads to landfills due to contamination over the last six weeks, charging waste haulers a $500 fine plus the additional disposal fees. Sander suspects many waste management companies are now taking loads straight to the dump to avoid the penalty. He said the company has seen a 40 to 50 percent decline in incoming loads since the contamination policy went into effect.

The policy is already forcing changes in Colorado’s most climate-minded cities. Boulder recently announced it would stop enforcing part of an ordinance that requires compost bins in all restaurants.

While Sander said compost contamination is a nationwide problem, he worries the situation could worsen as Colorado communities expand organic waste services. Starting next year, Denver plans to launch a new program to expand residential composting by providing free curbside compost bins to every household. He thinks the city’s composing push could succeed, but only if the city carefully monitors its waste stream and educates the public.

"Together, we can fix this. We can make it work," Sander said.

Sam Brasch/CPR News Glass bottles shown here in September 2022 are a top concern for A1 Organics in Keenesburg, Colo. The materials shatters into tiny pieces small enough to avoid the company's screening devices and persist in bags of finished compost sold at garden stores.

Colorado struggles to keep organic waste out of the dump

Compost is a proven strategy to support soil health and combat climate change.

In landfills, organic waste emits a heavy dose of methane, a greenhouse gas 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide during its first two decades in the atmosphere. Industrial compost facilities allow food and other organic waste to decay in the presence of oxygen, cutting those emissions. The resulting fertilizer also boosts crop yields and helps trap climate-warming carbon underground.

Colorado has long struggled to waste less and recycle more.

From 2018 to 2020, the state's recycling and composting rate dropped from 17.2 percent to 15.3 percent, far below its goal of 28 percent by 2021, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment. Federal reports show the nation’s average recycling rate is around 32 percent.

Denver is one city trying to boost those numbers. In June, the city council approved a new "pay-as-you-throw" program, which will require single-family homes and small apartment buildings to pay for trash pickup based on the size of their bin. The new trash fees will be offset by free compost and recycling bins that will be delivered to all customers throughout 2023.

A1 Organics currently processes waste from more than 30,000 of Denver’s compost customers. The company has not yet rejected any loads from the city, opting to work with city officials to improve its overall waste stream to avoid unacceptable contamination.