Colorado food banks hustle to fill shelves as inflation continues to impact supply chain

Joanne Feaster knows what it’s like to be poor. She grew up in the small town of Clifton, Colorado outside of Grand Junction. She says there was a lot of love in her family but not a lot of money. They grew their own food to cut down on grocery bills and keep fresh produce on the table.

It’s probably why Feaster’s determined to have a supply of fresh fruits and vegetables at the Clifton Christian Church Food Bank, which she’s run for more than a decade. But inflation has challenged Feaster to think outside the box – and do some hustling – to fill her shelves. That could mean paying a visit to one of the many orchards and farms in the Grand Valley.

“I can always go there and say, ‘I don’t have any fruit today. What can you give me?’ And they’ll say, ‘pull around back’ and [they] load me up,” Feaster said.

The food bank also provides staples like milk and eggs and household goods like toilet paper, which, along with fresh produce, have also gone up in price. Feaster said she also relies on “grocery rescue programs,” where local grocery stores donate surplus food but she said she refuses to sacrifice on quality.

“I am very particular — very particular — about what we give our clients,” Feaster said. “We have a rule: If you will not eat it and serve it to your family, you will not give it to my families.”

Jackie Feaster is the director of the Clifton Christian Church food bank, photographed among cases of donated supplies, in Clifton, near Grand Junction, Colorado, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

So far, Feaster is feeding even more clients this year than last. In the first six months of this year, she’s provided food for 1,000 more families than she did in the first half of 2021.

Food banks across the state are feeling the pinch.

“We are currently spending more than triple the amount monthly to purchase food than we were in 2019,” said Aditi Desai of Food Bank of the Rockies.

Desai ticked through a list of items that have gone up in price: potatoes up 71 percent, onions up 50 percent and cucumbers up 39 percent.