She was a world-class violinist who became homeless. Now her instrument is getting a new life, and a new concerto, in Greeley

Fixmer learned that this special violin had belonged to Terri Sternberg, a world-class violinist who played under Leonard Bernstein, and for many years was first chair of the San Francisco Ballet. Later in life, Sternberg lost everything — including her home in Longmont — and was forced to sell her violin.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News In tracking down the origin story of a violin he once purchased, musician Dylan Off opened a compartment in the case that held the instrument and found these strings, along with sales and repair receipts that led him to search for a woman named Terri Sternberg. She turned out to be a world-class violinist who struggled with mental health, fell into homelessness, and died a number of years ago. A book about homelessness in Denver, with an entry she wrote herself, sits on a stand in his Greeley studio.

“And so those three bits of information started doing some, some digging and found. Um, sadly, the very first thing I found was an obituary from 2013, which was Terri's, and that finding — going through that story then — and finding all of the bits and pieces of Terri's life, was really a shock to me because … I had no idea what I was expecting to find, but I was not expecting to find a story like this, about a person.”

How could he have expected to find this story? We don't think of someone that has the privilege of education and access to the arts as being susceptible to becoming unhoused.

“It can happen to anyone,” Fixmer said. “And, what struck me most about Terri's story was not only that she, after a great career as a violinist, became homeless, but then while she was homeless and living in Boulder, she was an advocate for the homeless population in Boulder.”

Not only did Sternberg’s story inspire Fixmer to compose a new concerto, but for the world premiere, it is being played on Sternberg’s own violin, by Fixmer’s wife, Sarah Off-Fixmer.

“I remember my first interaction with it, you know, he handed it to me and he said, ‘Play on this and tell me what you think,’” Off-Fixmer said. “I know this is gonna sound a little dramatic. But I think that there will be violinist musicians and people who will identify with this: It was an immediate, immediate, noticeable connection. And not just for me with the violin, but rather … like you were communing with or engaging with a living being.”

Off-Fixmer said old instruments, like Sternberg’s, often feel like they have their own existence.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra Composer in Residence Dylan Fixmer discovered that a violin bought was once owned by Terri Sternberg, a world-class musician who fell into homelessness. It’s on display in the home he shares with University of Northern Colorado Assistant Professor of Violin Sarah Off, second from left.

“Because when you're playing an instrument, you are putting a totally different kind of unfettered … genuine, very deeply human energy into that thing, because it's the way you're trying to express things. You can't necessarily express it in words and actions.”

Sternberg wrote about her experiences and her time on the street for The Boulder Shelter for the Homeless. She fought as an activist for others experiencing homelessness. That legacy inspired Dylan Fixmer to compose this new violin concerto.

“I wanted to make it a concerto for violin because I wanted the soloist to express Terri's feelings. I wanted her heroic journey, her pain and her triumph to be portrayed by the soloist. And since Terri herself was a violinist. I wanted that voice to be her voice,” Fixmer said. “And I wanted her words to be the thing, the impetus behind the melodies and, and the things that I was using in the piece.”