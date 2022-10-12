President Joe Biden to declare Camp Hale a national monument during visit Wednesday

Updated 9:05 A.M., October 12, 2022

President Joe Biden is visiting Colorado today, where he will establish a new national monument: the Camp Hale — Continental Divide National Monument.

The Biden administration has also announced it's starting the process to temporarily ban mineral extraction for the Thompson Divide A permanent ban has been pushed by local leaders for more than a decade. The president is also expected to open up a portion of the $4 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act to deal with the drought along the Colorado River.

A White House official said Biden is making the national monument designation “in honor of our nation’s veterans, Indigenous people, and their legacy,” adding Camp Hale — Continental Divide will also “support jobs and America’s outdoor recreation economy.”

Biden’s decision on Camp Hale comes about two months after Colorado’s Democratic leaders started lobbying him to use the Antiquities Act to bring permanent protections to Camp Hale, where the storied 10th Mountain Division trained during World War Two, as well as the surrounding Tenmile Range. It was the first and only division of the U.S. military trained to fight in mountain terrain, and many of the soldiers came back to the area to help build the local ski industry.

“I can think of no better choice for President Biden’s first national monument than Camp Hale — Continental Divide,” said Sen. Michael Bennet in a statement. “With every passing year, there are fewer World War II veterans who trained at Camp Hale left to tell their story, which is why it is so important that we protect this site now.”

Bennet, along with Sen. John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Joe Neguse, wrote to Biden at the end of August pushing for the designation.

This will be the first time Biden has used the Antiquities Act to create a new national monument, although he did use the act to restore the size of Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears national monuments last October.

“I think it’s a great choice to honor the military legacy that Camp Hale encompasses,” said Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney, recalling a presentation from a veteran who trained there during World War Two. “Time is of the essence to get this protected while we still have members of that original 10th Mountain Division.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Winter at the historic site of Camp Hale near Tennessee Pass, where soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division trained during World War II.

Commissioners in Eagle County, where Camp Hale is located, have been supportive of the designation, as well as a larger Colorado public lands bill, known as the CORE Act. Additional protections for Camp Hale and Tenmile were part of CORE, which has stalled in the Senate.

McQueeney said the new monument is not just about honoring World War Two veterans, but to also inspire and help heal veterans of more recent conflicts. And she said it will help the area’s economy.

“The economic impact of the outdoor industry affects everyone in Colorado. We need to keep that industry robust,” she said.

Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence said she is excited about the added protections for Tenmile, located in her county. But for her, the most critical piece will be the funding the new designation could unlock.

“We are grossly underfunded when it comes to National Forest funding,” she said. “And so for us, this is a way to make sure this space — that not only us but millions of folks enjoy every single year — that it can finally have the funding it needs to make sure it's there for generations to come.”

The 1906 Antiquities Act empowers the president to protect “objects of historic or scientific interest that are situated on lands owned or controlled by the Federal Government.” Usually existing rights, such as grazing and extractive industries, are protected. But the details of what will be allowed going forward will depend on the declaration or the agency administering the monument.

The U.S. Forest Service will manage the 53,804-acre national monument and come up with the management plan for the area.

National veterans and outdoors groups praised the new designation.

"While the 10th Mountain Division started as a racially segregated unit, it was desegregated by President Truman in 1948," noted Charles Blatcher III, chairman of the National Coalition of Black Veterans in a statement. "By designating National Monuments under the Antiquities Act, Presidents of both parties have told the stories of Black soldiers who fought in combat and against racism in the military and at home."

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Winter at the historic site of Camp Hale near Tennessee Pass, where soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division trained during World War II.

Criticism over the designation

Republicans have questioned the timing of Biden’s designation, suggesting the real goal is to boost Bennet’s reelection bid against Joe O’Dea. The Republican candidate said Camp Hale is “an amazing place,” but has opposed unilateral action to protect the site.

“Joe Biden and Michael Bennet’s record on inflation, border security, and crime are something much less than amazing. Biden and Bennet are moving the country badly in the wrong direction, and no amount of photo-ops in a place we all love will change this fact: accountability from the voters is coming soon,” O’Dea said in a statement.

Colorado’s Republican members of congress are also against the designation, noting the CORE Act has thus far failed to pass Congress. The bill has gotten through the House numerous times, but has been stalled in the evenly split Senate.

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, who opposes the CORE Act, also wrote a letter to President Biden at the end of August expressing “grave concern” about using the Antiquities Act and other administration actions to increase federal protections on public lands.

Colorado Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn also signed on to the letter, which said organizations from energy and logging to farming and motorized vehicles, from both inside and outside Colorado, do not support the designation. It also included counties that do not have any land in the CORE Act.

“Instead of calling on President Biden to use the outdated 1906 Antiquities Act in an attempt to silence the opposition, my Colorado colleagues should work to address the concerns of local stakeholders,” said Lamborn in a statement.

In a statement of her own Wednesday, Boebert responded to the news about the potential 20 year pause on mining and drilling on the Thompson Divide.

"Joe Biden came to Colorado today to unilaterally lock up hundreds of thousands of acres through the stroke of his pen and prevent Coloradans from using our public lands for activities that we want and need," she said. "With gas prices skyrocketing, OPEC decreasing its oil production, and Americans already struggling to pay their utility bills, this land grab to shut down American energy and natural resources production could not come at a worse time."

"

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Winter at the historic site of Camp Hale near Tennessee Pass, where soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division trained during World War II.

Bennet, Hickenlooper and Neguse have touted support from elected officials, both Democrats and Republicans, in counties where CORE Act lands are located, and have amassed letters of support from ranchers, farmers, conservation groups, outdoor recreation groups, descendants of the 10th Mountain Division, and others.

Commissioner Lawrence disputed the idea that the new designation is a land grab, noting these lands are already publicly held.

“This is just further solidifying its importance,” he said.

Supporters of the designation for Camp Hale and Tenmile, as well as the other elements of the CORE Act, said local stakeholders have been working on the issue for over a dozen years.

“I think we’re just at a critical time where people are tired of waiting for Congress to take action,” said John Gale with Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, a non-profit that supports the move. “And they see an opportunity for President Biden to take action utilizing the Antiquities Act to designate Camp Hale and Tenmile Range and acknowledging that this is a pretty special place.”

McQueeney pointed to a poll conducted by the Center for Western Priorities, an environmental group, showing strong support from Coloradans across the political spectrum for the CORE Act, including protections for Camp Hale and Tenmile.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Winter at the historic site of Camp Hale near Tennessee Pass, where soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division trained during World War II.

Temporary protections for the Thompson Divide

In addition to the National Monument declaration for Camp Hale, the Democratic lawmakers also lobbied the president for protections for the Thompson Divide through a mineral withdrawal, which would ban new oil and gas leasing as well as mining. They also requested new wilderness designations, mineral withdrawal and special management areas in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, as well as other specific protections for landscapes asked for by local county commissioners in the state.

On Wednesday, the Department of the Interior and the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced steps for a temporary withdrawal of mineral rights for about 225,000 acres of BLM lands in the Thompson Divide in Garfield, Gunnison and Pitkins counties. The administration is proposing a 20-year withdrawal from disposition under the public land laws, mining laws, and mineral and geothermal leasing laws. Existing rights will be respected.

Bill Fales, a rancher who has been working with others in the area to get permanent protections for the Thompson divide, said of this step, “it's really the best we can get right now.”

“This whole community has been working so hard for so long to achieve it, it would be great,” he added.

The BLM and Forest Service have jointly submitted the withdrawal petition and application to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Once it is accepted and put in the Federal Register, the agencies will seek public comments and conduct analysis of the impacts of a 20-year withdrawal.

Even with these steps, Aaron Weiss, deputy director of the Center for Western Priorities, and many others said they are not giving up hope that the CORE Act could get through the Senate after the November election during the so-called “lame duck” session.

Regardless of the fate of CORE, Weiss hopes “this is the beginning, and not the end of President Biden’s use of the Antiquities Act.”

He said there are a number of other landscapes, with local support, across the country that are ready for national monument designations.

“It’s an opportunity for President Biden to create his conservation legacy,” he said.