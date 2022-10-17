Colorado weather: Frosty Monday morning kickstarts chilly fall week for most of state

Forecasters say to expect overnight lows to dip into the 30s and 40s this week. The cold snap could damage sensitive plants and unprotected plumbing, so people may want to start taking winter precautions.

“We’ve got pretty good weather ingredients for chilly nights this week,” said Caitlyn Mensch, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Boulder. “That’s pretty normal for this time of year.”

Temperatures will be lowest in lower elevation communities, such as Weld, Morgan and Lincoln counties, Mensch said.

Denver and Colorado Springs will see lows around 40 through at least Thursday. Grand Junction will see lows in the mid-40s. Vail and other mountain communities are expected to sit at or below freezing.

Daytime temperatures should warm up as the week goes on.

Highs across the state are expected to reach 70 and may go slightly above that throughout the week. Grand Junction highs will stay in the mid 60s.

“That’s pretty warm for this time of year,” Mensch said. “Get ready for those pretty drastic temperature swings.”

Shoulder season is officially here.