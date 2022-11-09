Democrat Yadira Caraveo wins competitive District 8 race to represent Colorado’s newest congressional district

“Our community showed up and our voices were heard," Caraveo said in a statement after winning the race.

CO-8 stretches from the northern Denver suburbs into Weld county and Greeley. Not only was it the most competitive congressional race in Colorado — essentially a toss-up based on recent election results — it’s also the district with the most Latino residents, making up nearly 40 percent of the population.

“In many ways, the story of my family is the story of this district," Caraveo said in the statement. "My parents immigrated here to afford us a better life. And because of their hard work, I was able to go to college, become a doctor, and live my version of the American Dream. But for too many people in Colorado, that dream has slipped out of reach. Our District deserves a leader who will fight to restore access to the American Dream for working families."

Caraveo is the first Latina to represent Colorado in Congress.

“The possibility of having the first Latina congresswoman from Colorado serve in Congress I think is something that is really motivating people. Also, the fact that this is such a bellwether, I think not just for the state, but for so many of the competitive races across the country, is something that is bringing volunteers from all over Colorado, not just the eighth district,” said Caraveo.

She is a pediatrician and daughter of Mexican immigrants, and ran on cost of living issues, as well as her support for legal abortion, something Kirkmeyer opposes. Caraveo was one of the sponsors of the reproductive health equity act which codified the right to an abortion into state law.

“I think the biggest piece is recognizing how important it is to have that relationship between a doctor and a patient that is not interfered with by anyone else,” said Caraveo. “Not insurance companies, not drug companies, and certainly not the government.”