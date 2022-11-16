Introducing a new late night show: Live Cuts

Thursday nights at 10p we bring you one hour of Live Cuts; a mix of recordings from our studio and the greatest music venues across the world.



Host Alisha Sweeney will dive into our vast music archive with cuts from our Indie Live Sessions series since 2011. Recent guests include: Alt-J, Metric, Arlo Parks, Idles, Danielle Ponder, and Hermanos Gutiérrez. We'll also dig into the archives spotlighting notable artists like Khruangbin, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Alex Cameron, Soccer Mommy, and Parquet Courts.

Alt-J in the Indie Lounge





In addition we'll also highlight some of the best concerts on record from venues all across Colorado. We are excited to share exclusive backstage recordings from Mac DeMarco and Shakey Graves at Red Rocks Amphitheater. Joining our live recordings will also be performances from our At Home sessions of 2020-2022 like live concert recordings from Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.



Some surprises on this weekly show may also feature some of Alisha's picks of live performances like Prince's legendary show at Carrier Dome in Syracuse 37 years ago, Johnny Cash live from Folsom Prison, the live Nirvana album MTV Unplugged in New York, 1969: Velvet Underground Live With Lou Reed!

Arlo Parks poses outside the CPR Performance Studio

Starting November 17, 2022 at 10pm get acquainted with our new show Live Cuts! There will truly be something for everyone.