Colorado weather: Snow and frigid temperatures will make Thursday’s evening commute difficult

Updated 2:58 p.m.

A major snowstorm is bringing very cold temperatures and the most snow yet this season to the I-25 corridor, with the heaviest snowfall expected during rush hour.

Meteorologists estimate 5 to 10 inches of snow could fall in the northern Front Range between Fort Collins and Denver. A Winter Storm Warning also includes cities like Longmont, Boulder, Golden, Arvada and Lakewood. The Continental Divide will also see several inches.

Snow started to accumulate before noon unexpectedly, and it’s just a glimpse of what’s to come later on Thursday. The National Weather Service is warning roads will be slippery and dangerous through Friday morning.

“Any snow that falls after 3 p.m. is either instantly going to freeze or stick to roads,” NWS meteorologist Paul Schlatter said. “Tonight’s temperatures will be around five degrees for much of the plains of Colorado and even the foothills.”