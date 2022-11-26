Holiday markets around Colorado offer a way to celebrate and support local artisans. Here’s where you can find them this year

Each year, thousands of Coloradans visit one of the state's many holiday markets where they can see Santa, buy unique presents made by local artisans, indulge in delicious foods, and listen to great live music.

Here’s a list of places you can take in the sights and sounds of the holiday season — and buy some festive wares as well.

Please note these markets might be closed or have limited hours around Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Cherry Creek Holiday Market

Nov. 17-Dec. 24

More than 80 local makers, designers, and creators present a one-stop shopping experience for a wide array of premium options and unique gifts at the 3rd annual Cherry Creek Holiday Market, which takes place daily in Denver’s Cherry Creek North neighborhood on Fillmore Street between 1st and 2nd avenues. This free outdoor event has a full bar with holiday drinks from the Colorado company The Family Jones, a holiday atmosphere, and live music by local bands on a set schedule.

Denver’s Christkindl Market

Nov. 18-Dec. 23

Denver's German Holiday Market returns for its 20th year. Stroll by comfortable wooden huts and purchase local and international artisan products and delicacies. As live holiday music plays, enjoy glühwein (mulled wine) and other warm (or cold) beverages. Other European holiday cuisine items are also available.

Golden’s Holiday Art Market

Nov. 19-Dec. 29

Golden’s Foothills Art Center 47th Holiday Art Market is home to over 3,000 one-of-a-kind creations from Colorado artisans. High-quality ceramics, jewelry, glass, fiber, leather, metal, wood, edibles, ornaments, and greeting cards are just a few of the artisanal goods offered.

Market in Arvada’s historic Downtown

Weekends Nov. 25-Dec. 18

This year, Historic Downtown Arvada is once again being transformed into a Winter Wonderland. Olde Town Arvada becomes a winter wonderland with Pop-Up Markets starting on Black Friday, November 25, and continuing every weekend through December 18.

The town closes off streets to make room for replica stalls for a German Christmas market.

Arvada Center’s Holiday Pottery Sale

Dec. 1-11

The annual Holiday Pottery Sale is from December 1st through December 11th. Students and teachers in the Arvada Center's ceramics teaching studio sell a wide variety of useful and decorative wares, with the proceeds going to the studio's operations and the artists who made them.

Arvada Center’s Fine Art Market

Dec. 1-18

Get your holiday shopping done and support local Colorado artists by purchasing unique works of art like jewelry, ceramics, decorations, paintings, greeting cards, and more from over 90 local creators at the Arvada Center Fine Art Market. Proceeds support artists and the Arvada Center Galleries.

Westminster’s Orchard Town Center Holiday Handmade Market

Weekends Dec. 2-18

There will be three weekends of indoor shopping from up to 60 craftspeople, artists, and artisans at the Orchard's Holiday Handmade Market by Firsthand Markets. Attendees can shop, taste artisan cocktails from Orchard eateries, and take part in surprises all weekend.

Telluride Arts Holiday Bazaar

Dec. 2-4

Since 1973, Telluride residents have gathered for the annual Telluride Arts Holiday Bazaar, where vendors sell a wide range of high-quality handcrafted items such as jewelry made by local artisans, organic body care products, gourmet foods, pottery, clothing, and more. The Bazaar is a three-day event in the heart of Telluride.

Georgetown Christmas Market

Dec. 3-4

The 62nd edition of this outdoor European Christmas market draws craftspeople from around the world. Get roasted chestnuts at Strousse Park, view the Santa Lucia Children's Procession and speak with St. Nicholas as he walks down the street. Join the carolers if you can.

Durango Farmers Market Holiday Market

Dec. 10

The Durango Farmers Market Holiday Market will be held on Saturday, December 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall of the La Plata Fairgrounds. Visitors support the local community while shopping for unique Christmas gifts handcrafted by the area’s regular and new local artisans. You may also stock up on the freshest fruits, veggies, meats, cheeses, and more from local farmers, who are just about done harvesting for the season.

Cripple Creek Gold Camp Christmas

Dec. 10

Cripple Creek and Victor have Gold Camp Christmas, where handmade items abound in Cripple Creek's market, Sugar Plum Gift Shop, and Elf Emporium. Gold Camp Holiday Headframe Lighting illuminates mine headframes (those are the towers above mine shafts).