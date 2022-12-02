Colorado is set to release its draft wolf reintroduction plan. Here are 6 big questions it could answer

Both groups recommend policies on a range of topics, including where the state should get wolves, how many should be released and how to compensate ranchers for lost livestock. Their reports are likely the best hints at what Colorado’s final wolf plan will look like, but the agency is under no obligation to follow them.

Wildlife officials are now set to release a first public draft of its wolf management plan on Dec. 9. Another set of public hearings will follow before the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission approves a final version in spring 2023. Wildlife officials have told commissioners they plan to release the first batch of wolves next winter — likely into the region surrounding Gunnison and Glenwood Springs.

Conservation advocates hope the plan will make Colorado a safe haven for wolves as other western states turn against the species. To meet that goal, Brian Kurzel, the Rocky Mountain regional director of the National Wildlife Federation and a member of the state’s Stakeholder Working Group, said Colorado needs a plan that considers the potential risks to rural communities.

"We know wolves will multiply in the right habitat, but if Colorado really wants to achieve wolf sustainability, it's critical to listen to people impacted by their presence and address those concerns upfront," Kurzel said.

With that in mind, here are six of the top questions the upcoming wolf plan will likely address and why they matter.

How many wolves will the state release?

The original ballot initiative doesn’t specify how many wolves Colorado should reintroduce or how many it should aim for in the long run.

In its final recommendations released in August, the Technical Working Group advised a "medium" reintroduction pace, which it defined as 10 to 15 wolves released each year for two to three years.

Mike Phillips, a former advisor for the reintroduction campaign and the director of the Turner Endangered Species Fund, served on the panel. He said Colorado should reintroduce wolves quickly enough to get the population off the ground but slowly enough to allow the state to track the animals and carefully study any impacts.

"The medium pace made the most sense to meet the requirements of the initiative — building viable population in a manner that works for Colorado," Phillips said.

Where will Colorado get its wolves?

The Technical Working Group recommended Colorado reintroduce wolves captured in Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, or some combination of the three northern Rocky Mountain states.

The panel noted those states have both large wolf populations and negative public attitudes toward the predators. That's led to aggressive hunting measures to reduce their numbers. In addition, the working group said those wolves have proven adept at hunting elk, the main prey species available in Colorado.