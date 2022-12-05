Colorado wants to get more e-bikes into low-income communities — and it’ll pay organizations with ideas for how

As it tries to cut traffic and improve air quality, Colorado is expanding a program to give electric bicycles to low- and moderate-income residents.

The Colorado Energy Office opened applications for its community access e-bike program on Thursday. It will award $910,000 in grants to six to 10 organizations with plans to provide e-bikes to income-qualified workers. Tribal governments, local governments and nonprofits are all eligible to apply.

"Most Americans, their vehicle trips are 10 miles or less," said Sarah Thorne, a senior program manager for the Colorado Energy Office. “E-bikes offer a great opportunity to change commuting habits.”

Climate-minded governments across the country are betting on e-bikes as a low-carbon alternative to cars. Denver kicked off the trend last spring, offering discounts for e-bikes purchased at local bike shops. It paused the rebates until next year after rabid demand exhausted the city's available funding.

The state plans to launch its own $10 million rebate program next spring. Details are thin, but Thorne said the point-of-sale discounts would be available to all state residents below a certain income threshold.