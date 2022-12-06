Xcel customers may be on the hook for $123 million after coal shipments come up short

If the Public Utilities Commission approves Xcel’s request, the average household electric bill will increase by $3.92 for six months starting in January, according to company filings. The company would do that by increasing a fee added to customers’ bills called the electric commodity adjustment, which is used to pay for fuel supply and wholesale electricity.

The Colorado Office of the Utility Consumer Advocate, which represents customers’ interests, expects to appeal the bill increase this month, officials there said.

Nationally, utilities depend on a network of trains and barges to transport large shipments of coal, said John Ward, the executive director of the National Coal Transportation Association. Rail worker layoffs and furloughs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic have strained that supply chain, with railroads slowly rebuilding their labor pool.

“The railroads have been trying to play catch-up ever since,” Ward said.

So have utilities, which tapped their coal stockpiles to heat and power homes during long, widespread bouts of freezing temperatures, Ward said.

“Xcel is far from the only utility that’s in that situation,” he said. “A lot of people are conserving coal right now.”

Utilities across the U.S. are shutting down coal-fired power plants as they move away from carbon-emitting fuels and toward cleaner energy sources. Xcel is expected to stop burning coal in Colorado by 2031, according to a company plan approved by regulators this year.

Kenney said Xcel will have enough power for customers by using natural gas, renewables and other sources of energy.

“Yes, this is an issue, but it’s an issue that we prepare for,” he said.