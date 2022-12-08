Why the El Paso County sheriff says he couldn’t use Colorado’s ‘red flag’ law to stop the Club Q shooting

El Paso County law-enforcement leaders on Thursday defended their handling of a previous incident involving the person now charged with killing five people in the shooting attack on Club Q in Colorado Springs.

The statement was a response to criticism and questions about whether the sheriff’s office could have used the state’s “red flag” law to bar the suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, from having guns after a previous arrest.

In 2021, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aldrich after Aldrich allegedly threatened to detonate a bomb and kill his grandparents, engaged in a stand-off with police and reportedly talked about plans to become “the next mass killer.” When they arrested Aldrich, authorities confiscated guns and bomb-making materials.

Lawmakers, media and others have questioned why the sheriff’s office didn’t then file for an Extreme Risk Protection Order, which would have banned Aldrich from having or buying guns.

“There were many warning signs,” a spokesman for Gov. Jared Polis recently told the Associated Press. “It appears obvious that an Extreme Risk Protection Order law could have and should have been utilized, which would have removed the suspect’s firearms and could very well have prevented this tragedy.”

Some of the criticism focused on El Paso County law enforcement leaders’ long-standing resistance to using the red-flag law. The sheriff’s office has never filed an ERPO request, and Sheriff Bill Elder previously said he would limit his agency’s use of the new law.

Until now, many of the details of the 2021 case were unclear, since the charges had been dropped and the case records sealed earlier this year.

But with the unsealing of the records on Thursday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s office issued a lengthy statement defending its decisions about the earlier case. In the statement, the sheriff’s office blasted news outlets, politicians and others, saying that journalists hadn’t waited for the “TRUE” story and that politicians had shared “unfounded and ignorant” opinions.

Meanwhile, lawyers with expertise in ERPO said that the requirements of the law are vague and broad — leaving much of the decision-making to individual law enforcement agencies and judges.

Sheriff says ERPO was ‘redundant’ in 2021 case

A request for an ERPO can be filed either by law enforcement, relatives or household members of the person in question. It’s then considered by a judge, who has the power to revoke a person’s access to guns for two weeks, or for a longer period of up to a year.

The sheriff’s office did not initially file for an ERPO because it was “redundant and unnecessary,” the agency’s statement reads. That’s because the suspect had already been placed under a “mandatory protection order,” as a result of the arrest. The MPO, like an ERPO, bans people from possessing guns, among other provisions, according to the sheriff’s office. Elder said the authorities are still in possession of the guns seized from Aldrich at the time.

Indeed, other law enforcement agencies follow a similar policy. Several ERPO cases in Denver have been dropped because the person was already subject to another gun ban, according to court records.

But the 2021 case against the suspect was dropped this July, in part because the suspect’s family was not cooperating, according to District Attorney Michael Allen. With the case ended, the judge also dismissed the MPO, allowing the suspect to once again buy and possess guns, the sheriff’s office said.