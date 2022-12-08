More questions than answers for long COVID patients as the pandemic grinds into its third year

But no one seems to know for sure. Not health systems, and not the state, which is not compiling data on long COVID.

State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said it’s much more challenging to track than individual cases, identified by a positive test result. Plus, she said there is no universally agreed-upon definition of long-haul COVID.

“With long COVID, there's much more complexity in diagnosing it,” she said.

Colorado researchers zero in on brain

Once it’s diagnosed, how can patients be treated? Colorado researchers are zeroing in on one part of the puzzle: the brain.

At DU, Bradley Davidson directs the human dynamics lab, where they measure human movement and explore how people move and why.

When the pandemic hit, Davidson and his colleagues had an “ah-ha” moment. It seemed like a constellation of familiar long COVID symptoms, things related to sleep, fatigue, memory and emotions, resembled those of a high-profile kind of injury.

“We had that, ‘Whoa, this looks very similar to concussion,’” he said, defined as a traumatic brain injury that affects brain function.

Davidson and his team wondered if they could examine how motor control, motor skills and movement are affected by COVID-19. And maybe they could find promising ways to help patients.

John Daley/CPR News Bradley Davidson is the director of the University of Denver's Human Dynamics Lab, where they measure human movement and explore how people move and why. He and his colleagues have been researching potential treatments for long COVID symptoms, which they've found resemble those from post-concussive syndrome.

“So if having COVID and now having long COVID is like having a chronic brain injury,” Davidson said, they then hypothesized, “we could treat long COVID the same way that we treat post-concussive syndrome.”

That involves studying eye movement and tracking, along with head movement, which he says, traditionally could indicate a problem with the brain, which his team has found is treatable by rehabilitation therapy.

Back in the physical therapy clinic, Dan Stoot worked with Alex Trebino on another brain game, this time using a pair of handheld lasers and one on a headlamp to guide the light through an intestine-looking maze on the wall.

Trebino has worked on these sorts of brain games, involving things like balance, movement, memory and tracking objects with your eyes, for months now.

And she is seeing progress.

“It’s definitely gotten easier to do, I’ll say that,” Trebino said.

Stoot, the clinic director and owner of High Definition Physical Therapy, said so far their research shows some brain games seem to help. So he can tell patients: “There's actually some things you can be working on that should have good functional outcomes for you.”

That’s given hope to Trebino, who has yet to return to work and has submitted a federal disability application due to long COVID. She said that it was denied, and she has appealed.

But she said the work she’s doing in physical therapy is encouraging.

“I would say at my lowest, I was 5 percent on a good day. I'd say now I'm somewhere between 25 and 30 percent. So there's been dramatic improvements. There's still a long way to go.”

Others with long COVID learning to live with it

And there’s still a long way to go for many other Coloradans, like Ana Rodriguez, from Thornton, and Clarence Troutman of Denver. I met them on a cool, cloudy day in a park in northwest Denver.

They didn’t know each other before COVID-19 hit.

“Well, we bonded, I feel like we bonded just through our experiences,” Rodriguez said.

“We're in touch,” Troutman said. “Definitely, we're in touch.”

Both caught it and were sick enough to be hospitalized. They became friends through a support group after they were released. That’s helped them cope. Rodriguez said more than two years later her post-covid symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, depression, anxiety, and PTSD.

But the worst symptom is in her hands and feet.

“They feel like they're on fire,” said Rodriguez, a mom of three adult kids, describing neuropathy, a weakness, numbness or pain from nerve damage.

John Daley/CPR News

Clarence Troutman, of Denver, and Ana Rodriguez, from Thornton, have both struggled with physical changes brought on by long COVID. They became friends through a support group after they were released from the hospital after getting sick from COVID-19.

She says her skin can feel like it might burst.

“If you look at them, my hands aren't swollen, but they feel so swollen that they hurt,” she said.

So far, she hasn’t found any satisfying treatment for that pain.

For Troutman, some physical therapy helped him deal with a shortness of breath and get back some stamina. But he still grapples with persistent brain fog and difficulty concentrating.

“I have a lot of trouble reading now, especially anything that's an article longer than maybe a paragraph,” said Troutman. He added he does some word games, like word search and crossword puzzles, “just to try to build back up,” those mental skills.

Troutman was a broadband technician with CenturyLink for 37 years. He caught the virus at the start of the pandemic, was hospitalized and on a ventilator for a time, and ended up staying two months.

More than two years later, the fight, both he and Rodriguez said, goes on. They hope future breakthroughs in research and treatment will bring some relief.

“Just to live with pain every day is a struggle,” said Rodriguez. “It's gotten better, but it's still there. So I have to learn how to deal with it. This is a new norm.”

For many long-haulers, they’re learning how to live with it, and hoping emerging studies could help others figure out how to avoid coming down with a case of long COVID, or how to treat it if they do.

“It's real. Once you're out of the hospital, it's not over,” Troutman said. “You're still dealing with a lot of things over a long period of time.”

And with the pandemic grinding on, the number of Coloradans coping with long-covid just keeps growing.