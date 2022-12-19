Sunshine wildland fire: Evacuations ordered in Boulder County due to structure fire
Updated 4:48 p.m.
An emergency evacuation order is in effect for Pine Brooke Hill and near Seven Hills in Boulder County.
The Boulder County Sheriff's office issued the evacuation due to a structure fire in Sunshine Canyon that started around 2 p.m.
As of 3:45 p.m., the fire was estimated to be 18 acres. There is no information on containment as of 4 p.m.
The mandatory evacuation area includes 930 people and 389 structures, of which 346 are homes, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.
The East Boulder Community Center at 5660 Sioux Dr. will open at 5:30 p.m. for evacuees. Evacuees with large animals should head to the Boulder County Fairgrounds. Small animal evacuations should go to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley.
Local Park Rangers are evacuating visitors on trails near Mt. Sanitas.
An evacuation warning has also been issued for the area between Linden and University avenues in west Boulder.
The CU Boulder Police said there were "no immediate threats" to the campus in a Tweet.
The National Center for Atmospheric Research closed the Mesa Lab and other Boulder campuses "out of an abundance of caution."
Meanwhile, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for Boulder, Larimer and Jefferson counties as dry and windy conditions raise the risk of wildfires spreading rapidly.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!