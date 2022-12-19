Sunshine wildland fire: Evacuations ordered in Boulder County due to structure fire

Updated 4:48 p.m.

An emergency evacuation order is in effect for Pine Brooke Hill and near Seven Hills in Boulder County.

The Boulder County Sheriff's office issued the evacuation due to a structure fire in Sunshine Canyon that started around 2 p.m.

As of 3:45 p.m., the fire was estimated to be 18 acres. There is no information on containment as of 4 p.m.