Colorado weather: A deep freeze is coming. Here’s what you need to know

"Because the way we keep warm is by forming pockets of air between us and the outside air,” Sundgaard said. “And that's what insulation really is, and that's what allows us to lose heat less quickly.”

A big hat, a down coat or wool are great ideas because they provide air pockets and insulations, Sundgaard said. Cover up as much skin as possible, maybe pack hand and feet warmers just in case. But he warned not to overdo it.

“Sometimes people will overdo it and if you're sweating,” Sundgaard said. “You don't wanna be wet and then be in a cold situation too."

If you're hitting the road, it's good to be prepared for the worst.

Commuters and travelers should prepare for potential flash freezing on the roads, especially on Interstate 70.

The cold snap will sweep through the state at a time when roads are busy with shoppers and delivery drivers, and motorists are crowding I-70 ahead of a holiday weekend at mountain ski resorts.

Colorado Department of Transportation officials said sub-zero temperatures rapidly freeze any surface moisture, which could create icy conditions. Still, the agency doesn’t expect the arctic weather to directly affect the state’s network of roads, highways and bridges.

"If you have to be out, you really need to be careful. It's incredibly important that your car is in good working condition, that it's well-maintained, and that your batteries are in good shape," said Tamara Rollison with CDOT.

Road crews on Tuesday were able to pre-treat some troublesome spots in the Denver metro with anti-icing compounds, including bridges, overpasses and shady areas on major routes.

The agency is also urging motorists to bring along a blanket, water, flashlight and other winter essentials in case they have mechanical issues or are stuck for an extended time.

“They need to be prepared to survive this incredibly, dangerously cold weather,” Rollison said. "That would include battery chargers, gloves, hats, water, all the essentials, should they get stuck."

The Regional Transportation District is monitoring the weather and preparing crews to respond to any problems, but spokesperson Marta Sipeki said the agency’s buses and light-rail trains are designed to operate in sub-zero temperatures.

How to (mostly) cold-proof your home

Outside, make sure you disconnect any hoses from their bibs — that’s where the valve is on the wall — so that they can drain any water out. If you're staying at home, you can help keep exposed pipes from freezing by wrapping them to insulate from the cold. It’s especially important to keep your pipes from freezing and bursting if you’re leaving town for the holiday.

"A deep freeze can cause major damage to your home,” said Carole Walker, with the Rocky Mountain Insurance Association. “It can be very costly, tens of thousands of dollars and lead to major damage and major headaches around your house."

Walker said that it is also helpful to leave some water dripping from faucets. That keeps water going through those pipes and not stuck in one place where it can freeze.

Once temperatures drop drastically Wednesday night, be prepared if the power goes out. Heating your home with a gas stovetop, oven or grill is not recommended. Candles can also be a fire hazard, so use flashlights and extra batteries. And make sure that smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working.

What about people without a home?

For those experiencing homelessness in Denver, the city plans to use the Denver Coliseum as a warming shelter. More details on other plans to help the unhoused are expected Wednesday.

Denver Rec Centers and libraries will also be open during normal hours Thursday and Friday.

In Pueblo, the city's Transit Center will stay open as a warming shelter starting Thursday. And places of worship — like churches and mosques — can also serve as temporary shelters in Pueblo.

Double-check your plans — wherever you’re going might be closed

The extreme cold is impacting outdoor holiday markets and other festivities.

After following this storm for the past week, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Off-Center notified ticket holders they have canceled "Camp Christmas" on Thursday.

Producer Charlie Miller says they are helping those with tickets to reschedule.

“We've added some extra VIP tours so that the people who had a tour with camp Director Lonnie or a Drag Queen VIP tour can still get to experience that one of the other nights this week,” Miller said.

Miller added that since the DCPA has been hosting the outdoor event, they’ve learned a lot about being flexible and nimble.

“It's been pretty conclusive in all of the reports that we've seen that this cold will be significant. And so it's important to us to keep everyone safe and warm,” Miller said.

The producers at Cherry Creek Holiday Market have also decided to close Thursday.

Production manager Kenny Nelson says the group is exploring how to reschedule entertainers who were to perform Thursday.

“We are actually looking into that right now with our music coordinator, potentially, moving them onto another warmer day — whether it's a day that doesn't normally have music or a day where we'll have two live acts,” Nelson said. “So we're definitely looking into that as a possibility.”

Organizers of the Denver Christkindlmarket will also close the market for one day on Thursday.

It will reopen for its final day of the season on Friday and will be open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Also, there’s no propane shortage

Petroleum companies are in discussions with the Colorado State Patrol to change regulations to allow truckers to put in longer hours to ensure delivery of propane and other home heating fuels. For now, there’s no risk of Colorado running out of propane, but it could be more challenging to get it where it needs to be.

“Those rules are in place mainly so that fatigue for our drivers doesn’t constitute an unnecessary risk,” said Troy Kessler with the Colorado State Patrol. “We’re assessing supply dynamics in Colorado and seeing what that looks like from a public safety perspective.”

Kessler said they are working toward temporarily waving the rules.

“This week, with such extreme temperatures coming in and looking at what other state partners are doing, we are opting to take similar action,” Kessler said. “Any kind of waiver that we grant does not supersede the driver’s need to drive safely. If they find themselves fatigued we still want them to pull over and not endanger their or someone else’s life.”

It’s not unusual for these regulations to be waived in winter, but the coming cold spell means it’s happening earlier than usual this year.