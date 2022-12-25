For Jimmy Day II, Colorado’s 2023 teacher of the year, music education goes beyond learning an instrument

For Colorado’s 2023 teacher of the year, music education goes far beyond just playing an instrument.

Jimmy Day II, music teacher and band director at East Middle School in Aurora, says his approach to directing band involves discipline — including structure around how his 6th, 7th and 8th grade students come into the classroom and get settled for class.

“Without discipline, there’s no learning.,” said Day, in an interview on CPR News’ “Colorado Matters” program.

Day’s recognition comes from the Colorado Department of Education. Each year, they choose one K-12 teacher that is “exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable and skilled.” Day was one of seven finalists for the 2023 honor, and he is now also Colorado’s nominee for the National Teacher of the Year competition.

The recognition also comes with professional development opportunities, an invite to a special ceremony with other teachers across the country at The White House and an opportunity to attend NASA’s Space Camp.

Vignesh Ramachandran for CPR News East Middle School Instrumental Music Teacher and Band Director Jimmy Day II preps his eighth-grade students for their winter concert in Aurora, Colorado.

East Middle School Interim Principal Jacquelyn Brown said in a district statement that Day stands out because of his drive “to teach music to all students even if they are not initially inclined towards learning an instrument.”

“He knows students need to have something they can be passionate about in their education,” Brown added.

Day’s students have been commending their teacher’s award, too.

“It’s actually an honor since I’ve never had a teacher of the year be my teacher,” eighth-grade saxophonist Abimael Reyes said. “He can be strict about it sometimes, but I know he’s just pushing us to do our best, and for that I thank him.”

“Being a student with Mr. Day is an honor,” eighth-grade clarinetist Tanya Lopez said. “He really helps us grow mentally, and with music he’s taught me a lot of skills and knows that I probably wouldn’t be able to figure it out on my own.”

That guidance from a teacher is something Day himself has personal experience with.