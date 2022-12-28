A year after the Marshall fire, Boulder communities are taking fire mitigation into the plains

“We’ve ignored grasslands in terms of fire risk. We’ve concentrated a lot on forests — and we need to really better understand the differences,” Suding said.

One critical distinction is the resilience of deep-rooted grasslands. No burn scar is visible from Suding’s perch above the fire zone, proving how quickly fuels can return to prairie landscapes. In woodlands, by contrast, studies show thinning trees and removing low branches can reduce dangerous wildfire fuels for years.

Suding said the challenge is even trickier due to climate change, which has brought drier summers and falls to the Front Range and packed areas with quick-burning thatch. She said the result is a “high window of risk that wasn’t there before.”

Sam Brasch/CPR News Kathryn Suding, a plant ecologist at the University of Colorado Boulder photographed in December 2022, is investigating methods to reduce grassland fire risk without harming the surrounding ecosystem.

Her team is now working with local governments to develop strategies to reduce fire risk without sacrificing the benefits of grasslands, which include storing carbon and supporting biodiversity. In the meantime, Boulder County is expanding fire mitigation programs from the mountains into the plains to protect homes from future prairie fires.

Those early efforts could contain lessons for other communities. In 2017, the Colorado State Forest Service estimated nearly 3 million people — about half the state’s population — live in areas vulnerable to wildfire. That data comes from wildfire risk maps, which show grassland fires threaten many suburban communities along the Front Range.

A year after the disaster, here are five ideas local governments in Boulder County are considering to guard against future grassfires.

1. Hardening homes

In November, Boulder County voters approved ballot issue 1A, which will raise $11 million annually to fund wildfire mitigation efforts. The money will expand Wildfire Partners, a program that previously helped mountain and foothills homeowners make their homes less vulnerable to fire.

The additional funding will expand access to residents living on the plains. That will allow people to call in a free inspector to identify steps to make their home more fire-resistant, such as removing cedar fences, installing a new roof or putting metal screens over vents to protect against embers.

County Commissioner Matt Jones, who advocated for the ballot initiative, said the expansion comes in direct response to last year’s disaster. He added about 250 people applied for a pilot project aimed at plains residents, proving there’s already abundant demand for the service.

“We can build on that,” Jones said. “We’re now figuring out how many people need it and where. We’re just starting to have conservations with cities about how that might look since Boulder already has a similar program. Other cities do not, like Louisville and Superior.”