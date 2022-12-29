I-25 southbound closed north of Denver metro due to multiple-vehicle pile up

Update 4:33 p.m: The crash has been cleared and southbound I-25 is now open.

The southbound lanes of I-25 just north of Metro Denver, between CO 60 and CO 56, have been shut down due to a crash involving at least 23 vehicles, according to CDOT.

And, there could be more.

Colorado State Patrol spokesperson Master Trooper Gary Cutler says the cause of the crash is currently under an investigation.

“We consider and list them into separate crashes because if somebody runs into some other car, then another one comes in that's a secondary crash and a third crash,” Cutler said. “So, we could have up to 10, 12, 13 different types of crashes all in this one area.”