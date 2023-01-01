The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for January 2023

New year, new Colorado music!



This month offers a first listen to dreamy new music from husband-wife duo Tennis ahead of their new album Pollen out next month. We also have for the first time, Babah Fly, who has been rapping in Denver and beyond since 1998. Elektric Animals also join the Local 303 with their explosive alternative rock.



On the new artist radar we have rising acts out of Colorado Springs, Caleb Miller and GRIMMLY. DIY artist Sara Flows makes music out of her bedroom in Arvada and Sami Davis from Northglenn emerged in 2021 writing her own music as opposed to performing others' like she had been doing for the past decade. Other new music is from the band trash. who live across Denver and the Front Range, having just recorded their latest EP at the legendary Blasting Room Studios in Fort Collins.



Travis McNamara of folk band Trout Steak Revival spent lockdown pursuing a new, more experimental sound as a solo artist and his debut album will be out in March. Another solo project that shows his experimental side is, Julian Fulco Perron, who blends folk and psychedelic on his sophomore album out this past fall.



Former Coloradoan, Chloe Southern recently moved to Brooklyn from Boulder to expand her fanbase; and last is Sreeja Chakra who attended music school in Denver and will be returning to Dubai intending to collaborate and pursue creating music.



Meet January's picks:

Babah Fly

Photo: Babah Fly

Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 1998



Latest Release: "U Can Feel the Vibration"(Single), Aug. 22, 2022; "Heart Sensation"(Single), Oct. 22, 2022; "Wisdom in the Framework"(Single), Dec. 22, 2022



Pronouns: He/Him, Us/We



About: The soul of Babah Fly looked at the struggle of life on Earth and was like “Nah, I’m cool,” until it came across the music, art, dance and poetry on the Earthly realm and decided to give it a shot.



Beamed into the physical on a place called Earth in the seventies, Babah Fly connected his soul to his body as a b-boy dancer and martial artist at an early age. His practices grew in the culture of Hip-Hop to include emceein’ (rapping/poetry/word magic/verbal reiki) and deejayin’(turtablism/sampling/beat production).



He has crafted many releases throughout the past three decades and is still producing music to this day! His music sounds like the evolution of Hip-Hop’s apex moments and continues to look to the future. The sound is progressive at the same time paying homage to artists like A Tribe Called Quest, Afrika Bambaataa, Egyptian Lover, MF Doom and Radiohead. You might catch him rappin’ over “Maria Tambien” by Khruangbin or his own self-produced beats on his "Pocket Operator."



Aside from the music, Babah Fly is a teacher, healer, yogi, tai chi instructor and mentor. You might catch him on a wellness retreat in the Caribbean in the winter months making music.



Plans For 2023: I plan to keep releasing singles until late spring. I will then put out a full-length LP along with a bunch of prints of visual art that are inspired from the music. My plan is to have full immersive art shows at various art galleries with music, projection art and gigantic prints through the spring and summer of 2023!



Website: https://linktr.ee/babahfly



Get Social: TikTok, Instagram