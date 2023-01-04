Colorado sees more avalanche deaths than any other state. A training course at this mountain park hopes to change that

Colorado avalanches kill six people on average each winter. The death toll doubled to 12 in the winter of 2020-2021 — tying the modern-day state record. And Colorado sees more avalanche deaths than any other state.

That’s where the avalanche beacon training park comes in.

While carrying avalanche safety equipment has become the norm for many backcountry skiers and other recreators, remembering how to use it in an emergency properly is another skill entirely.

So where can one practice for the unthinkable?

At a park just outside of Minturn, now open for its third season, there are eight transmitters that people can practice finding with their beacons.

David Boyd, with the White River National Forest, explained that his agency encourages everyone to take an avalanche training course. But after your class “you might never have a chance to practice until you're in the real situation.”

The park gives people a chance “just to make sure your skills are really sound,” he said.