Vote for the best Local 303 acts of 2022!

It's that time to vote for the Colorado bands that you loved most this past year! The Local 303 is one way we show our dedication to the music being made across the state and in 2022 we gave the spotlight to 143 different Colorado acts.



Now we want to hear from you, the listeners and fans, about which Local 303 artists and bands we featured that impacted you the most. Select your Top 3 from 2022 via the list of Colorado musicians below! We will reveal who got the most votes at our Local 303 Meetup at Mercury Café on January 30th, followed by an on-air countdown on More Form the Local 303 on February 3rd at 10pm.



You have until January 27th to cast your vote! Need a refresher on the songs and artists from 2022? Stream the Spotify playlist before voting.