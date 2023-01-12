The Suncor shutdown hasn’t led to big spikes in Colorado fuel prices or air pollution — yet

Suncor maintains its own network of sensors to track air pollution near the refinery. In its most recent public update, it noted concentrations of pollutants “remained below acute health guideline values” before and after the recent problems.

State air regulators agree there isn’t any evidence of an immediate public health threat.

Leah Schleifer, a spokesperson for the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, said regulators reviewed data from community and state air monitors. While it hasn’t found any potential risk to the public, the agency will continue monitoring incoming data as it investigates potential air pollution violations.

Schleifer said the company told regulators that emissions have stabilized below limits set in its state air quality permit. At the same time, she added that it’s “unlikely that there will be a total elimination of all emissions from Suncor over the next few months.”

The state is deploying its own mobile air monitor — known as the CAMML — to Lorraine Granado Park near the refinery this week to watch for future health risks, Schleifer said.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite The Suncor refinery in Commerce City. March 6, 2021.

Despite air quality concerns about air quality, industry groups are now less worried about an immediate spike in fuel prices.

The Suncor refinery supplies between 35 and 40 percent of Colorado’s gasoline and diesel. After the shutdown in December, Grier Bailey, the executive director of the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association, predicted fuel shortages and price spikes.

Fears of a severe increase haven’t materialized so far. Data from the American Automobile Association show the average gallon of gasoline in Colorado costs about 12 cents more than it did a month ago. Metro Denver has seen average prices rise about 15 cents over the same time period.

Bailey credits an emergency order from Gov. Jared Polis for helping avoid a steeper jump. The action loosened regulations for the trucking industry, allowing drivers to work longer hours and carry heavier fuel loads on state highways.

Bailey said the looser rules are important because out-of-state refineries are making up for the shutdown by sending fuel into Colorado through pipelines and railways. It arrives at terminals before truckers take it to gas stations, fire departments, or other customers.

Since the Suncor shutdown, Bailey said some drivers have been stuck in lines at the terminals for hours. Polis’ executive order allows them to get the most out of each trip and keep supplies moving.

Skyler Mckinney, a spokesperson with AAA Colorado, isn’t surprised the market has adjusted to the shutdown. He points to an explosion at the Husky Energy Oil Refinery in Superior, Wisc., which took out the state’s only gasoline maker. The facility isn’t expected to reopen until early this year.

Even with a more prolonged refinery outage, Wisconsin, which has a similar population to Colorado, hasn’t tended to see higher gas prices than the rest of the country, Mckinney said.

“I'm pretty confident the system's gonna work to correct itself pretty quickly,” Mckinney said.

Jet fuel has been another concern since the shutdown. A Suncor website boasts it supplies about a third of the fuel for Denver International Airport, but airlines can access fuel from other refineries.

United Airlines is the airport’s largest carrier. Russell Carlton, a spokesperson for United, the airport’s largest carrier, said the shutdown has not disrupted fuel operations in Denver.