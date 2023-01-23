Denver’s official weather reports come from DIA. Here’s why — and how you can help complete it

“Because that’s where the FAA requires that we have accurate weather observations for airline safety,” he told Colorado Matters. “And so if you think about it, there are weather observations taken at Buckley [Space Force Base] and at Centennial [Airport] and up to the north at Rocky Mountain [Metropolitan] Airport and out at DIA.”

It makes sense. But there’s also more to it.

Denver started taking official weather observations back in 1872 thanks to the U.S. Army Signal Corps.

“The first official observation site was actually at 16th and Larimer [streets] in downtown Denver,” said Jennifer Stark, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service’s Boulder office.

The equipment was installed on the roof of a three-story brick building. It’s the third building down from the Broadwell House captured in an old photograph from a History Colorado collection.

“It would have a wind vane,” Stark said. “It probably had an anemometer and I'm sure a mercury thermometer for high and low temperatures and maybe even a mercury wet bulb thermometer, which would tell us the dewpoint depression and then we could calculate relative humidity.”

History Colorado via Denver Public Library/Western History Collection/CHS.X4523 The Broadwell House hotel at the corner of 16th and Larimer Streets in downtown Denver Men on the hotel porch wear top hats and suits and stand below a banner that reads: "Bart Lomen's Show." Signs on nearby Baroque-style multi-story brick buildings read: "Merchant, Tailor" and "Ford's Hotel."

There was probably a rain gauge up there too, as well as a flag pole.

“The Colorado state climatologists said that they would fly flags that would tell the public what type of weather to expect or if they were issuing some type of weather warning, and that was how they let folks know about the upcoming weather,” Stark said.

The National Weather Service has even put together a timeline that lists all of the city’s official weather observation sites. Through the first half of the 20th century, Denver’s official weather observation site stayed downtown.

During that time, the site was moved quite a bit as the city grew and new buildings popped up. That includes the post office building that Denver opened at 19th and Stout streets in 1916. Fun fact: That building still stands today and is now the Byron White U.S. Courthouse.

“And that is one of the things that is maybe not the best for accurate weather observations is to have a lot of concrete, a lot of buildings, less natural surroundings,” Stark said. “It's going to tend to skew the data. Sometimes you can have a shadow created by another tall building. Rooftops are going to be, maybe, subject to collecting more incoming solar radiation and maybe skewing the temperatures.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Denver's west side under many inches of snow. Dec. 29, 2022.

Entering the airport weather observation era

And that brings us back to airports and another reason why, according to Stark, they make good observation sites. There’s not much around them and development is controlled, so the sensors and other equipment can be near the ground and out in the open.

By 1950, Denver moved its official weather collection site to the Stapleton Airport in the neighborhood now known as Central Park. And after DIA opened in 1995, it became the new home for weather observations.

“DIA is the official climate site. It's where the records are kept [and] held,” Stark said. “If you see that we broke a high-temperature record or a low-temperature record or daily precipitation record, it is from DIA.”

Once again, flight safety is the key reason. But Stark said there’s one other factor to keep in mind that has to do with repairs and contingencies.