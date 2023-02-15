Aurora ICE death autopsy released, raises questions about medical care in federal detention centers

Twelve days later, Calero-Mendoza returned to the facility’s medical clinic with another injury to his leg and foot pain. A nurse gave him more ibuprofen.

On Sept. 29, he returned a third time with “severe pain and swelling to his right calf,” ICE’s death report says. A nurse gave him more ibuprofen and instructed him to elevate his right leg, apply ice over 24 hours and return to the medical clinic if his condition worsened.

About two weeks later, on Oct. 13, he collapsed in a common kitchen area of his dormitory, according to ICE’s review and the county coroner’s autopsy. Staff called 911 and he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he went into cardiac arrest.

Courtesy of Calero-Mendoza's family. Melvin Ariel Calero-Mendoza injured his right big toe while playing soccer inside the ICE detention center in Aurora last summer. He likely died of the injury weeks later, according to a new autopsy.

The coroner’s autopsy report also confirmed the presence of lidocaine in Calero-Mendoza’s blood and that a lack of mobility while in detention exacerbated his condition.

Legal representatives for Calero-Mendoza’s family said the county autopsy showed signs that his death was preventable.

“The clot seemed to be in both of his lungs, which means that it's a pretty significant amount of clotting that was able to form,” Jordan said. “The takeaway is it’s something that should have been caught.”

Calero-Mendoza’s family members have yet to file legal action against ICE or GEO Group. More evidence, such as medical reports and video surveillance recordings, are needed to fully understand what went wrong in the 39-year-old’s treatment, Jordan said.

“(ICE) has an obligation to the public to release those because we are all paying for them to be detaining people with our taxpayer dollars,” Jordan said. “And these conditions are letting people experience this kind of a medical emergency.”

One death in a larger pattern

Medical experts who reviewed Calero-Mendoza’s autopsy said it illustrated a larger pattern of preventable deaths among young, relatively healthy ICE inmates.

One study of deaths in ICE detention between 2011 and 2018 found that the agency had violated their own medical care standards in the vast majority of cases. Of the reviewed cases, 55 of 71 occurred among a “relatively young” population experiencing treatable medical conditions. Out of those, only eight were due to suicide.

“A lot of times these deaths in younger inmates happen because early warning signs are missed,” said Dr. Parveen Parmar, an associate professor of clinical emergency medicine at the University of Southern California, who led the study.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The Aurora GEO ICE detention facility on March 7, 2019.

More details are necessary to know if obvious warning signs were neglected, Parmar said. But oftentimes medical staff lacking the appropriate level of expertise are evaluating inmates with more serious conditions, she added.

“A lot of times it's not somebody who is a clinician,” she said. “It’s someone who is maybe a (licensed practical nurse) and not somebody who really is sort of primed to do these evaluations.”

Substandard medical care at ICE facilities has been an issue for years, Parmar and other experts said. Federal law doesn’t guarantee equal standards of care for non-citizens compared to citizens in U.S. correctional settings.

ICE’s process of transferring inmates between different detention centers across the country has also led to inconsistent record keeping, said Dr. Lauren Brinkley-Rubinstein, an associate professor of population health sciences at Duke University who studies health in prison settings.

“When you’re transferred from one facility to the next that’s oftentimes not directly run by the federal government, there’s no accountability,” she said. “It's really difficult to tell if they're meeting the standard of care as it is required.”

Investigation continues as family seeks more information

The federal inquiry into Calero-Mendoza’s death is expected to wrap up this spring.

Advocates and lawmakers hope the investigation, which is being led by ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility, will result in a clearer picture of the incident. Congressman Jason Crow and other Democratic lawmakers pushed for the independent inquiry shortly after Calero-Mendoza’s death last fall.

Crow, through a spokesperson, declined to comment directly on the autopsy, citing the ongoing federal investigation.

“Our condolences remain with Mr. Calero-Mendoza’s family as we continue to conduct regular oversight of this facility and push for more transparency,” said a spokesperson for Congressman Crow’s office.

With the help of a GoFundMe, the family recently repatriated Calero-Mendoza’s body to Nicaragua for burial. His sister, who lives in the U.S., has also commissioned an independent autopsy.

“I want more answers,” said Adilia Calero-Mendoza in her statement. “How could they have ignored pain in a swollen leg and clear signs of a blood clot for weeks, which the autopsy says ultimately killed him?”

Lawyers hope to get video of his collapse on Oct. 13 to better understand how quickly medical staff responded, as well as more detailed records of his medical visits about his foot injury that summer, said Jordan, the DU lawyer.

“We still have a lot of questions,” Jordan said. “This autopsy answers some questions, like exactly what the cause of death was. But in some ways begs many others.”

