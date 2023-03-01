The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for March 2023

In celebration of Women's History Month, we are spotlighting some female-fronted bands and female-presenting artists that have caught our attention in the Colorado music scene.



This month features local mainstays like the solo project by Briana Harris of Greeley funk band The Burroughs makes its premiere, heartfelt Americana artist from Denver Deva Yoder, and a Local 303 return with teenaged R&B/pop artist Lokana from Littleton.



Denver soulpop songstress Dani Jay joins the Local 303 and we also welcome uplifting Latin pop vibes from Virgi Dart originally from Columbia and based in Boulder.



From Fort Collins we have solo artists Haley Harkin, Eva Rose King, and Miranda Fling. Also from northern Colorado, indie act (and longtime best friends) Autumnal.



Join us at the end of the month for our Local 303 Meetup. The event gives space to celebrate Colorado musicians and music fans from our community with our Music Meeting that previews new Colorado music that you can vote on, giveaways, and there will be a very special performance from one of this month's bands! For Women's History Month we will be hosting a panel with women from the music industry sharing their experience with us.



The Local 303 Meetup is at Mercury Café, on Monday February 27th from 6:30-9 p.m. It is all ages and open to the public. Mercury Café is located at 2199 California Street in Denver.



Meet March's picks:

autumnal

Photo: Hannah Hein

Colorado Home: Fort Collins



Formed: 2019



Latest Release: "girl at a party" (single), Dec. 16, 2022, Self-Released



Pronouns: Geneva Hein: they/she, Justice Murray: he/they, Annalee Knies: they/she/he



About: autumnal is an indie-folk band from Fort Collins started by two longtime best friends. The project began as an acoustic singer-songwriter duo, though in the years since they started writing music together they have grown musically and have added members to the band, leaning more into indie-rock. Today their music straddles genre, from their acoustic roots to fuzzed out bubblegrunge autumnal creates a new sound and mood with their music. Their second single 'radio silence' will be out on all streaming platforms on March 10th.



Plans For 2023: We're going on tour in March! We head out March 10th down south, the same day our second single "radio silence" releases! We hope to release more tunes throughout the year, and have something big planned for this summer :)



Website: https://autumnalmusic.weebly.com/



Get Social: Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Spotify

Briana Harris

Photo: Jo Babb

Colorado Home: Greeley



Formed: 2022



Latest Release: When We're Found, 2022, Self-Released



Pronouns: she/her



About: Briana Harris is a musician, artist manager, and entrepreneur with a focus on empowering creatives to do their best work. A versatile creator and collaborator, Bri has credits as a saxophonist, singer, songwriter, producer, arranger, and composer. Her debut album as a solo artist, When We’re Found, contains 10 original songs that explore personal stories and venture through an eclectic set of style and genre influences. A saxophonist by trade, Briana is a performing member, manager, and co-owner of The Burroughs, a Colorado-based original funk and soul band. As a performer, recording artist and composer, Briana’s credits include performances with The O'Jays, Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra, and Annie Booth; recordings with the David Caffey Jazz Orchestra, the Spencer Zweifel Quintet, Socrates Garcia Latin Jazz Orchestra, and Art Deco; and original music composed for Octave Records and KUNC radio's Colorado Edition program. Briana runs Harris Artist Management, a full service management roster serving public visual artists. She is an in-demand clinician and educator with expertise in jazz performance and improvisation, music business, and arts administration. Briana is a voting member of the Recording Academy.



Plans For 2023: I'd love to play more of this music for live audiences: both as a solo singer-songwriter and also with my full band. I'm in process pitching the project for performing opportunities like songwriter showcases, support slots, festivals, and more...while also working around a very full life of other musical work with my band The Burroughs and as a freelance musician. I recorded my album release show last September, and I plan to release some live videos of the band later this spring. I also wrote an accompanying set of short essays for each song on the album, that so far I've only published as a print zine. I want to find ways to share more of those stories online. I'd also love to use this album as a launchpad to work more as a collaborator on other musicians' projects, both as a co-writer and producer. Writing and singing songs has given me an entry point to genres and styles I don't get to participate in as much as a saxophonist - I'd love to work on some indie, Americana, pop, and R&B projects.



Website: brianaharris.com



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook

Dani Jay

Photo: Courtesy of the Artist

Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2019



Latest Release: Nice To Meet Me(EP), Dec. 18, 2022, Self-Released



Pronouns: she/her



About: I started in 2019 in the basement with Authentic 100, from there they helped me build myself as an artist and I got to help build an amazing recording studio in Englewood now where artists from all over come to record!



Get Social: Instagram, Apple Music

Deva Yoder

Photo: Kari Cummings

Colorado Home: Arvada



Latest Release: I self-produced my first album, Storm Chasers, in 2017. Now in 2023 I will release my second album, Be Well, on May 12th that will include the singles, "Resting From Their Labors," out January 27th, followed by "Rocket Ship" on February 17th and then "Breathe" on April 14th.



Pronouns: she/her



About: Deva (pronounced Day-vah) has always been involved and enveloped in music creation and community. She grew up in a house with frequent exposure to creative minds and musicians. As she entered high school, she fell in love with strong women performers like Suzanne Vega, PJ Harvey and Tilt. She taught herself to play guitar with Beatles books, and her voice is nothing short of strong and entrancing all rolled into one. Strumming her acoustic guitar, she writes heartfelt Americana/folk-rock songs inspired by her spiritual journey, while keeping a scrappy, DIY attitude. Her path as a musician has presented her with experiences from working with producer Billy Smiley, sharing the stage with David Eugene Edwards of Wovenhand, Richie Furay of Buffalo Springfield, and fronting local Denver bands. She continues on her spiritual, musical path as the songwriter and front woman of her own Deva Yoder Band. Listen to her self-produced full album, Storm chasers, and keep an eye out for the new album, Be Well, due out May 12th, 2023.



Plans for 2023: Album release party at Enigma Bazaar on May 12th with Slim Cessna, and play as many shows as possible in the Denver area.



Website: https://devayoder.com/



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, Spotify, Bandcamp, Soundcloud, Linktree