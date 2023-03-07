Indie 102.3 celebrates Women’s History Month

More on air programs that put women first all year long:

SHEROES Radio

Ready for a women focused show that inspires, uplifts, and informs listeners of the amazing talented femmes all across the music industry? Tune in to SHEROES RADIO with Host Carmel Holt. Holt spent a decade at Radio Woodstock WDST as a midday host. Since she has become a podcaster and curator. SHEROES RADIO is a weekly radio show that spotlights the diversity of women across the industry and the musicians behind some of your favorite indie tunes. The show gives you brand new music and exclusive interviews. You can hear SHEROES RADIO every Monday night at 10pm MST.

Serve It!

Indie 102.3 first and only queer driven radio show hosted by Demi Harvey. Harvey is a queer, Black woman and Indie's newest Host and Digital Editor. She is passionate about the queer community and has worked in the music industry for many years. Fusing those two passions to create bi-monthly show: Serve It! that highlights LGBTQ+ artists from all over the world. The show is a unique blend of genres and music history and hopes to encourage music discovery. You can hear Serve It! every first Sunday of the month with a re-airing on the third Sunday of each month.

