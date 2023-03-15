Multiple Brighton schools on secure status after nearby shooting leaves 1 victim injured
Multiple Brighton schools are on secure status following a shooting near Brighton High that sent one victim to urgent care with a gunshot wound.
A suspect is in custody, and it’s unclear if any students were involved.
The 27J School District also placed the following schools on a secure status — Brighton High, Vikan Middle, Prairie Middle, South, Southeast Elementary, Northeast Elementary, Overland Trail Middle School, Thimmig Elementary and Henderson elementary schools, Innovations and Options Campus, and Bright Beginnings.
Prairie Valley View High School, which is near where officers arrested the suspect, was placed on lockdown.
The names of the victim or the suspects have not been identified.
Brighton Police are advising to avoid those areas.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
