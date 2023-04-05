Denver election results: What we know so far

By Paolo Zialcita
· Today, 7:25 am
20230405-DENVER-MAYOR-ELECTION-JOHNSTON20230405-DENVER-MAYOR-ELECTION-JOHNSTONHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Candidate for Denver mayor, Mike Johnston, speaks to supporters at a watch party on election night, April 5, 2023, at the Maven Hotel.

Early results are in for Denver’s municipal election. While there are still about 65,000 ballots that need to be counted, some races are trending in a clear direction. 

Denver election staff said they’ll continue processing ballots Wednesday at 9 a.m. The next batch of updates will likely come out around 2 p.m. 

