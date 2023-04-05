Denver election results: What we know so far
Early results are in for Denver’s municipal election. While there are still about 65,000 ballots that need to be counted, some races are trending in a clear direction.
Denver election staff said they’ll continue processing ballots Wednesday at 9 a.m. The next batch of updates will likely come out around 2 p.m.
Denverite and CPR News reporters were out talking to candidates and voters while results trickled in last night. You can find their coverage here:
- Referred Question 2O: Early vote shows Denverites are against Park Hill Golf Course development
- Denver mayor’s race: Mike Johnston likely headed to runoff, Kelly Brough remains in a close second
- Denver City Council: Incumbents facing challengers in districts 1, 2 and 5 look headed for reelection
- Denver City Council District 8: Brad Revare and Shontel Lewis look set for runoff
- Referred Questions 2M and 2N: Zoning and protest petition rules likely to be updated
Denverite will post live updates Wednesday as votes are processed. The results will remain unofficial until the election is certified on April 20.
