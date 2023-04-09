RTD A Line reopens after train hits and kills a pedestrian

An RTD train struck and killed a pedestrian along the A Line on Sunday, according to the Denver Police Department.

DPD said they were looking into a death on Smith Road and N. Monaco St. Parkway that occurred around 11:00 a.m. That intersection is closed as police continue their investigation.

As a result of the collision, parts of the A Line, which connects downtown Denver to Denver International Airport, closed for approximately three hours between Union Station and Peoria Station. Shuttle buses were available between those stops.

An RTD spokesperson said trains were starting to run the full route around 3:15 p.m. Delays should still be expected until trains have fully readjusted to the schedule.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. A DPD spokesperson said coroners will release the victim’s name likely by Tuesday, following an autopsy.