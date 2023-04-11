Colorado weather: Fire danger is high as record heat hits Front Range

Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the year so far in many parts of Colorado.

In the Front Range, temperatures are supposed to reach up to 80 degrees, breaking a 40-year-old record. Denver’s record high for April 11 was set in 1982, at 80 degrees.

Southern Colorado should also expect very warm temperatures. Pueblo could experience 89 degree heat, which would break the record of 88 degrees set in 2012.