Ski towns could be exempted from controversial land-use bill as Democrats try to clear path

A proposal to allow denser residential development in cities across Colorado was already a long one, clocking in at just more than 100 pages.

Now, the big bill is getting a big amendment. The influential Democrats behind the effort are proposing more than 50 pages of revisions, according to a draft obtained by CPR News.

The bill is facing tough resistance from local governments across the state, including deep-blue cities like Denver and mountain towns like Aspen. The changes are meant to address some of those concerns ahead of a vote before the Senate’s Local Government and Housing committee on Tuesday.

The bill will likely need the unanimous support of the panel’s four Democratic Senators to make it through this stage.

The amendment’s key changes include:

Exempting ski towns and other “rural resort job centers” from increased residential density “upzoning” requirements.

For cities where the upzoning would still apply, reducing the maximum new density that would now be required per lot — from six residential units to four.

Allowing local governments to require at least some parking alongside the newly permitted development.

Rules for ‘rural resorts’ get biggest overhaul

Perhaps the biggest concession is for towns like Vail, Aspen and other high-country resort areas.

The original proposal would have required them to allow denser development in all residential zones and along transportation corridors — similar to how the bill treats Front Range cities like Denver and Pueblo.

But the amendment changes that, exempting the ski towns from the bill’s biggest effects, including mandatory upzoning.

“We understand that housing in our mountain communities looks different than it does in the metro area. And so because of that, we wanted to make sure that there were special allowances that acknowledged that reality for rural resort communities,” said Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno, one of the bill’s sponsors, in an interview.