Why we made ‘Parched,’ a podcast about the Colorado River crisis

Last week, the federal Department of Interior laid out options for how the agency could force Arizona, California and Nevada to use less Colorado River water, but even that plan is a stopgap meant to get the region through the next year or two.

We need a longer-term solution for how we can continue to live in the West as the region dries out. Whether the reductions in how much Colorado River water we collectively use come from an arrangement forced by the federal government or an agreement among the states, the bottom line is that cities, states and farmers will have to adopt new strategies for living in a place where there is less water.

How we made 'Parched,' and what you can do about the drought

As water levels hit record lows last summer, and it became clear the states had no plan to reliably and equitably divide our most important water source, the CPR newsroom began working on this in-depth project about the Colorado River and its future.

Instead of the water problem being abstract and academic, “Parched” will help you see the impacts and the opportunities in our daily lives. We hope to galvanize people living in the West to bring about solutions and force action before it’s too late.

This focus on explaining the biggest and most interesting solutions on the table was informed by interviews we did with people interested in the topic. We heard from hundreds of Coloradans who wanted to know more about the Colorado River and what could be done about our current water woes.

CPR News climate reporter Michael Elizabeth Sakas has been covering water in Colorado for a few years, traveling around the state to talk to farmers, researchers, greywater enthusiasts, local water managers, and more to tell stories of water in the West.

For “Parched,” Sakas tapped into her years of experience in Colorado and went further afield to find people pursuing concrete things to address the water crisis. She, along with photographer Hart Van Denburg and several CPR producers traveled from the Colorado River headwaters to the delta in Mexico (where she was joined by Denverite photographer Kevin J. Beaty) with reporting in five states and two tribal communities in between — a total of more than 12,000 miles traveled.







From top left: Michael Elizabeth Sakas, CPR News climate reporter and host of "Parched," in Collbran, Colorado; Lake Mead, Arizona; Yuma, Arizona; and Baja, Mexico.

The team toured the nation’s biggest desalination plant, to see if seawater could be our savior. They met a Colorado rancher on a mission to help farmers use less water — and get paid fairly for it. They saw what it takes for a major metropolitan area to drastically cut its water use. (Hint: it involves water cops.)

The reporting for this project took nearly a year.

We recorded more than 60 hours of audio, and dug through archive tape to see how wastewater recycling, desalination, pipelines and dams have been used and perceived throughout modern history.

Best of all, we fueled our reporting with local food in Mexicali, Tucson and southern California, and saw some of the most spectacular parts of this region, all in an effort to preserve our future here for generations to come.