If the Colorado River keeps drying up, a century-old agreement to share the water could be threatened. No one is sure what happens next.

Larry MacDonnell is a senior fellow at the Getches-Wilkinson Center for Natural Resources at CU Boulder who has focused on Colorado River law for more than 20 years. He said Udall’s projections show that it’s time for the states to iron out exactly how they plan to respond to a water delivery shortage.

“It would be ridiculous to get to that point and then start to try to figure out what to do about it,” MacDonnell said.

It’s unclear how Colorado would respond.

Becky Mitchell, the director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board, declined an interview request from CPR News. In an emailed statement, she said Colorado is committed to working with the other basin states and water rights holders through current and future water challenges.

MacDonnell said one simple approach to keeping more water in the Colorado River is the priority system, which would favor users who own older water rights and potentially cut off newer water rights-holders. That could hit water utilities along the Front Range particularly hard since they hold many of the junior water rights in the state, MacDonnell said.

“If they have to curtail much of the water that they rely on, that obviously will have great effects on users in the cities,” he said.

MacDonnell said states have considered gentler ways to keep more water in the river since it's up to each individual state to create a plan on how to come up with the amount of water they're required to share under the Colorado River agreement. State water officials are still trying to figure out what that plan is, and MacDonnell said there are many different options on how to respond to a delivery shortage.

“It's just a matter for the affected parties to come together and reach some sort of an agreement about what they think is the best way to go,” he said.

A formal water delivery shortage in the Colorado River might never happen.

MacDonnell said upper-basin states aren’t using the full amount of water they’re entitled to under the Colorado River agreement, so they might be able to convince a court that climate change is the biggest reason the river’s flow has dropped.

But Jim Lochhead, the CEO of Denver Water, said the utility is drafting a plan to continue operations if it's ever forced to take a water cut. He said it would have significant economic consequences for the Front Range and western Colorado, where the Colorado River flows.

“I don’t want to predict a doomsday scenario in the event that that happens,” Lochhead said. “Because we would try and figure out ways to mitigate impacts to our customers.”

Lochhead said Denver Water likely wouldn't activate that emergency plan until there's a court order that cuts off supplies for Colorado water users.

Rosemary Carroll, an associate research professor of hydrology at the Desert Research Institute who lives in Crested Butte, said many farmers and ranchers would be put out of business if they are forced to reduce their water usage even further due to a delivery shortage.

“That’s a tragedy on the Western Slope,” Carroll said. “I don’t know the solution, but I know that everybody needs to come to the table and try to work this out.”

Carroll confirmed Udall’s projections and agrees there’s a chance a water delivery shortage could hit in the next five years. She said less water is making it into the river and reservoirs because climate change is leading to hotter temperatures, drier soils and thirsty plants that absorb snowmelt before it ever gets to a stream.

She said it would require back-to-back years of above-average snowfall to counteract that warming and produce the same amount of water that used to be generated in a typical year.

“It's definitely a call to action to come up with new ways to think about how this system is managed and what its future looks like,” Carroll said.

This story was produced with Fresh Water News and the Colorado News Collaboration.