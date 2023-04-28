The W Line is resuming full service Sunday after a crash in March

RTD will resume full service on the W Line on Sunday after a derailment in March shut part of the line down in Golden.

Last week, an RTD investigation found that excessive speed, fatigue and a collision with a bump post contributed to the derailment between the Jefferson County Government Center Station and Red Rocks College Station. The report shows the operator “likely fell asleep” before the crash, which sent two passengers to the hospital with minor injuries.

Before restoring full service, RTD repaired an electrical pole foundation, replaced a damaged support pole and adjusted the overhead electrical system.

“RTD has identified safety measures and corrective actions that will be immediately implemented to prevent a similar incident in the future,” RTD wrote in a statement Friday.

It’s unclear whether the RTD operator faces consequences.