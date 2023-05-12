10 artists you should know for AAPI heritage month

May is Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage Month and we here at Indie are celebrating by highlighting Asian artists from all across genres. Get to know ten of the artists we will be spotlighting down below. Tune in all month long to hear music from AAPI artists.

Anderson .Paak

Grammy award winner, singer and rapper, and 1/2 of soulful Silk Sonic Anderson .Paak is a multi-talented artist out of Oxnard, California. Anderson is Korean-American.