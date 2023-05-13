Colorado search and rescue funding gets another boost as volunteers mull long-term sustainability

A decision earlier this month to increase the price of cards that support Colorado search and rescue groups is the latest step aimed at helping a first responder network that advocates say is shouldering a bigger burden than ever before.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission increased the price of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Search and Rescue Card. It’s a sort of formalized way for outdoor recreationists to donate to search and rescue. But, it’s a small piece of what has historically been a limited pool of funds.

“Up until about a year ago, the state funding was all revenue based on the hunter and fisher licensing as well as the OHV registrations and the Colorado Outdoor Search and Rescue Card Sales,” Perry Boydstun Search and Rescue program manager said. “And so it generated roughly $620,000 a year. Some of that was used for reimbursing counties or nonprofit organizations when they went out on incidents. And then the rest of the funding was used on grants for training and equipment.”

That money was split between search and rescue organizations around the state, which are managed at the county level. However, in recent years, state legislators have passed a number of bills that will add millions of dollars to that fund, creating new opportunities.

“Some of the counties haven’t really looked into what they need because they’ve just been functioning on what they have. When you don’t have a lot of money you don’t look into what you wish you had,” Boydstun said. “Now that there is a little bit more money you start to think a little bit, ‘Wow, if we had this it would improve our response time by an hour or two hours.’ And that’s big when you’re in life-or-death situations.”