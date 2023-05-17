Littleton police officer who saved partner becomes Colorado’s first to receive Medal of Valor

Corporal Jeffrey Farmer of the Littleton Police Department was presented with the Medal of Valor, the highest award in the country for public safety officers, by President Joe Biden Wednesday.

Farmer was recognized for his actions in September 2021, when he and his partner, David Snook, responded to reports of gunfire. While pursuing a suspect to a nearby apartment building, Farmer injured his knee. Shortly afterwards, the suspect shot Snook several times inside the complex.

Despite his injury, Farmer made his way to his injured partner and dragged him to his patrol car while exchanging gunfire with the suspect. Farmer rushed Snook to a nearby hospital, where he received life-saving treatment.

“Just a few more minutes, Officer Snook would've died. Thanks to Corporal Farmer, he survived, and he can be a dad to his three young boys, who I got to meet today,” Biden said during the medal ceremony.

Rigoberto Valles-Dominguez, the 33-year-old suspect accused of shooting Snook, was arrested several days after the shootout. His jury trial in Arapahoe County Court is scheduled to begin this July.

Farmer is the first Colorado officer to receive the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor, which was introduced in 2001.

“To stand in the White House as the President of the United States recognized one of Littleton’s own was a humbling honor. It is a testament of the commitment, self-sacrifice, and bravery made by each of our officers daily,” Littleton police chief Doug Stephens said in a statement.

Biden awarded 11 total Medals of Valor Wednesday, including two for a pair of New York City police officers who were ambushed and killed in 2022 while responding to a 911 call. The officer who shot and killed the ambusher also received a medal.