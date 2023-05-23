Christian Glass’ family hopes their settlement will spur law enforcement not just to apologize, but to reform

Simon and Sally will talk to new sheriff’s deputy recruits and the state will develop a virtual reality training program reflecting Glass’ death with focus on de-escalation. Glass’ parents will also record a video to be played to new officers about how important it is to intervene when an officer is committing wrongdoing.

“They already had a scared boy there because he was in the middle of nowhere in the pitch dark, and instead of realizing they have a scared boy in front of them, they were so aggressive. They swore at him, they treated him incredibly badly. You wouldn’t even treat an animal like that,” Sally Glass said. “No kind, normal human being would behave like that.”

The Glass family said that the active bystander training is important to try and prevent deaths like their son’s in the future. At one time, there were roughly a dozen officers from five different agencies there to assist Clear Creek County’s lead on trying to get Glass out of his own vehicle. Colorado has a relatively new law that requires officers to intervene in another officer’s conduct if they see wrongdoing.

“They tortured him and they killed him,” Sally Glass said. “The training has to talk about that duty. If any of them had spoken up and followed their legal duty to intervene.”

She said she looks forward to speaking to new recruits about what happened.

“It’ll be about Christian and what he faced and this is the victim of your crime and to look at us and know the damage and the hurt and the heartache and the young life you ripped away,” she said. “You don’t get to hide from that.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A photo of Christian Glass rests among flowers during a vigil for the late 22-year-old, on Wednesday evening, Sept. 20, 2022, in Idaho Springs.

'It’s very unhappy money, it’s sad money'

Regarding the public park, Glass’ parents say it’s difficult for them to go to Clear Creek County because that’s where Christian died. They are from Boulder. But they say having a park there to remember him will be a reminder to everyone what happened and to keep working on change.

“Clear Creek County is a beautiful county with huge amounts of really lovely people, hardworking business owners, people who live there and, you know, that’s their police force,” Sally Glass said. “When we talk about the appalling behavior of the Clear Creek County, we’re talking about the police. I want to support that community where it happened.”

With the money, Glass’ parents are still trying to decide what to do with it. They say the amount was important to them, not for the actual money itself, because the biggest known settlement in state history sends a message to law enforcement.

“We think of it as Christian’s money because he was murdered. So it’s very unhappy money, it’s sad money,” Sally Glass said. “And we want to turn that money into something that will do good. So sort of bad money into good money.”

They eventually hope to start a foundation to help young people in some way — but they’re still figuring out the details.

Despite closure on one part of this story, the Glass family said they continue to struggle with the grueling what-ifs from that evening. Sally Glass said she wishes Christian would have just called a tow truck or AAA because they have it on their car insurance policies.

“He was just so unlucky that night, that poor boy,” she said. “If he had been in a different county with crisis response units who could help with a kid who was really scared … I don’t even know if he knew where he was. It was so late. He was just so unlucky.”