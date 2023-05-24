Winter Park and A-Basin close out Colorado’s ski season

The final two open Colorado ski areas have announced their official closing dates as the season comes to an end.

Winter Park Resort announced that the Mary Jane side of the area will close for the season on Monday, May 29. The resort wrapped up a historic season when it opened last Halloween — Winter Park’s earliest opening in its 82-year history.

The final day for skiers to get one last run at Arapahoe Basin is Sunday, June 4.

Officials are still unsure if Lake Reveal will be skiable. The natural pond forms near one of the resort’s runs. It’s a popular (and entertaining) attraction as skiers and snowboarders attempt to cruise across the water’s surface. (Some are not successful.)

“We understand that everyone’s burning question is whether Lake Reveal will open. The answer is: we hope so,” officials wrote in a Facebook post. “Lake Reveal is completely natural and it reveals itself when it’s ready.”