Rep. Lauren Boebert’s son called police on father in months before divorce filing

One of Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s teenage sons called 911 late last year, saying his father, Jayson Boebert, was “throwing” him around the house.

In the 911 tape from Dec. 11, 2022, at 6:46 p.m., the audibly upset boy told the dispatcher he didn’t know why his father got mad. “He just started yelling at me and he started throwing me (around the house),” before adding that his dad told him to leave and yelled at him to get away.

The teen added, “He does this to me so much.”

The dispatcher assured the boy that officers would be dispatched.

The boy said he was going to go to his mother, who was staying at a farmhouse on an adjacent property because “they’re having problems.”

Boebert filed for divorce from her husband in April.

The story changed in a follow-up call to 911 about 10 minutes later at 6:55 p.m. The boy told the dispatcher his father, “Didn’t really get physical with me” and that he was “overwhelmed” when he’d called the first time. In the background at the start of the call, the congresswoman could be heard yelling to someone, “Get over here. Where are you?”

Lauren Boebert then got on the phone to the 911 dispatcher, saying, “I’m the mom,” and explaining there was an argument over dinner.

“I understand that you guys got to come and talk to them,” she said. “But, I don’t know. I was talking to him [her son] and he said that he had called. So, just to let you know, I have him. His dad’s up at the house.”

When the dispatcher said police were coming to help the boy, Boebert said, “He doesn’t need help, but they can come here [the second location].”

In a statement, Boebert said: “The safety and well-being of my family are the most important things in the world to me. We’ve had some tough times and heartache. I’ve taken action to ensure there are better days ahead for all of us.”

According to the police incident report, Jayson Boebert said he and his son got into a verbal argument but that he didn’t hurt the boy, adding that, “maybe the door touched his butt on the way out.” The officers said there were no visible marks on the teen and that both the son and the mother were “very cooperative.”

The officer concluded, “No crime at this time.”

Police records also show a welfare check was conducted at the home the morning of Jan. 2, 2023, the day before the new congress was supposed to be sworn in. An unidentified male told the officer, “We’re good.”

Congresswoman Boebert was in Washington, D.C., that day, having a short meeting with Kevin McCarthy. It was the start of a long week where she opposed McCarthy’s bid for speaker.

Divorce filings show that Boebert is seeking child and spousal support, as well as parental-decision making power and to be the primary residential custodian for their children, who range in age from 10 to 18 years old.

Court documents also record that Jayson Boebert was reportedly angry when served with divorce papers, yelling at the process server. Lauren Boebert denied that occurred and defended her estranged husband.

“Jayson, a man I spent half of my life with, did not sign up to be in the public limelight, and he certainly did not agree to be falsely accused of things he didn't do,” she wrote in a lengthy tweet.

Boebert, who is a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, has made a name for herself in Congress for wanting to carry a gun at the Capitol and heckling President Joe Biden at the State of the Union.