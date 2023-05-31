The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for June 2023

Uccchh

Photo: Jeff Stonic

Colorado Home: Five Points Denver



Formed: Officially recognized as Indie artist since October 2021



Latest Release: "LAUGH to Keep from KiLLin" Uccchh & The Qor (collaboration), single released on Friday January 27, 2023, UchneLigans Productions X B.R.A.G. Entertainment (collaboration)



Pronouns: She/Her/They



About: Uchenna Ohaya is the creative ignition and manifesting generator re-introduced to the world as musical artist Uccchh. She is a first generation Nigerian-American, published poet, Denver native and half of the dynamic duo that is UchneLigans Productions, with wife and crafter-comedienne Shanel Hughes. Uccchh brings forth her charisma and vibrant energy to curate and deliver enriching and entertaining events and productions throughout the city such as Denver's Premier BIPOC & Queer LIVE Dating Game Show "CUFF'd in Cabaret" as well as "FunkyFreshFriday" concert series and showcase experience. When she is not producing, writing, or puzzling, you can find Uccchh playing NBA 2k with 7-year-old son Xzavion (ex-zay-vee-on).



What Does Your Project Have Planned For Summer: Uccchh and The Qor are dropping a mixtape called 'Strap In BITCH, voL. I' on Tuesday June 20, 2023. On the heels of that release will be the mixtape release party and summer installment of FunkyFreshFriday concert series July 28, 2023.



How Has Your Experience As An LGBTQIA+ Person Influenced Your Music: My experience as an LGBTQIA+ person has fueled my passion for telling my story through rhythm and poetry. I've always been a writer so elevating my writing to music, hooks audiences in differently. I take up the abundance that is mine when I make my music and share my story of freedom and self-discovery. After identifying as an LGBTQIA+ person in 2019, I was shunned and outcasted by my family. Finding my voice through the music has allowed me to cultivate a new community of kinship, respect, love, laughter and warmth that is the cycle that just keeps on giving.



Website: www.uccchh.com



Get Social: Instagram

The Warpers

Photo: David Englander

Colorado Home: Lafayette



Formed: 2018



Latest Release: The album Waterline was self-released on 03/19/2023. I also released a podcast shortly after called "the Single Episode Podcast" under Marie on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.



Pronouns: She/Her/Hers



About: The Warpers is a music project that originated in 2018 when I started attending the Detroit Institute of Music Education. However, my love for songwriting began back in my high school days in my best friend Dani’s basement. After graduating, I brought my banjo-ukulele along for Americorps NCCC. It proved to be a magical tool for my team’s last project working with children at the Sherman Lake YMCA. By the end of the project round, countless kids had told me that music is what I have to do for the rest of my life, and so I wholeheartedly threw myself into it. A couple years later I enrolled in DIME’s music program with a focus on Commercial Songwriting. I committed myself to learning about the music industry, songwriting, lyric-writing, collaborating, and basic audio production. Following a series of life-changing events in 2022, my time opened up significantly. A strong passion for completing an album consumed me, and a couple months later I released Waterline, The Warpers’ debut album. I wrote and produced all of the songs, and played most of the instruments on the album (Kanyon Dickerson played the drums and bass for several of the songs).



What Does Your Project Have Planned For Summer: This summer I plan on releasing a music video for “i remember when u lost my mind” (from Waterline) and recording a song that my mom and I wrote together. I’m honestly most excited to record and help produce my best friend Dani’s amazing music in my little home studio.



How Has Your Experience As An LGBTQIA+ Person Influenced Your Music: My bisexuality is part of who I am and my music is a reflection of who I am and how I experience the world. The relationships I’ve been in have made unique impacts on my heart that I expressed through my songs and will continue to write about for the rest of my life. I hope that my music’s honesty creates a space where listeners can find solace, understanding, and a sense of connection. I’m endlessly grateful for songwriting helping me along my rocky journey of self-love, and vice versa.



Website: http://www.thewarpers.com



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok, YouTube



