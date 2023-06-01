Indie 102.3 celebrates Pride month with 10 artists you should get to know from the LGBTQ+ community

Pride month has arrived and Indie 102.3 will be celebrating the love, togetherness, and resistance of the LGBTQ+ community through the power of music. The many sounds of Pride stem from the 60s all the way to now featuring up and coming artists and icons-we'll be coloring the airwaves with the diverse sounds of queer artists all month long. Below we have created a list of 10 artists we'll be spotlighting that you should get to know. Check out the tunes of R&B singers Kali Uchis and Omar Apollo and dance with Romy then embrace queerness with MUNA!

Looking for even more queer music to discover? Check out our Local 303. A monthly program that highlights Colorado musicians. This month we feature a lineup of 12 incredibly talented musicians from our LGBTQ+ community from all across the state.

Get an extra helping of pride with our monthly LGBTQ+ show Serve It! airing every Sunday at 8pm.

Arlo Parks

Softly spoken and the voice of an angel is British rising star Arlo Parks. She won the 2021 Mercury Prize for her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams, now she returns with a slightly new sound for her sophomore album Soft Machine. Watch her perform some stripped down songs back in 2022 in our Indie Lounge during a Live Session.