Indie 102.3 celebrates Pride month with 10 artists you should get to know from the LGBTQ+ community
Pride month has arrived and Indie 102.3 will be celebrating the love, togetherness, and resistance of the LGBTQ+ community through the power of music. The many sounds of Pride stem from the 60s all the way to now featuring up and coming artists and icons-we'll be coloring the airwaves with the diverse sounds of queer artists all month long. Below we have created a list of 10 artists we'll be spotlighting that you should get to know. Check out the tunes of R&B singers Kali Uchis and Omar Apollo and dance with Romy then embrace queerness with MUNA!
Looking for even more queer music to discover? Check out our Local 303. A monthly program that highlights Colorado musicians. This month we feature a lineup of 12 incredibly talented musicians from our LGBTQ+ community from all across the state.
Get an extra helping of pride with our monthly LGBTQ+ show Serve It! airing every Sunday at 8pm.
Arlo Parks
Softly spoken and the voice of an angel is British rising star Arlo Parks. She won the 2021 Mercury Prize for her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams, now she returns with a slightly new sound for her sophomore album Soft Machine. Watch her perform some stripped down songs back in 2022 in our Indie Lounge during a Live Session.
Miya Folick
Fresh off the release of her sophomore album Roach, singer-songwriter Miya Folick visited the Indie Lounge for a special stripped down performance and a chat with Serve It! Host Demi Harvey. Watch the full session here.
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae is back to the music and they are laying on the queer love, THICK! With a new album on the way and an exciting US tour imminent, the singer is going to bring us into a whole new era of pleasure!
Kali Uchis
You may already know R&B darling Kali Uchis due to the millions of streams of her viral sensation tune "telepatia", but she's not stopping there. Stream her brand new album Red Moon In Venus.
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Indigenous musician Black Belt Eagle Scout celebrates her queerness while also working through trauma bestowed on the native community. Her new album The Land, The Water, The Sky honors the ancestral land and tells the story of her and her peoples' journey to healing.
MUNA
Donned the "gayest band on the planet" is trio MUNA! Freshly signed to Phoebe Bridgers' label Saddest Factory Records, the band put out their self-titled album and has toured all over the world to the queer masses.
Romy
1/3 of beloved indie band The xx has gone solo. Romy has been spreading her wings as a DJ and singer on many singles over the past couple of years. She performed her first major set at Coachella this year. We're hoping for a full tour stateside soon.
VINCINT
Los Angeles-based musician VINCINT will actually be headlining our Serve It! Pride Party on June 2! His tunes feature powerful vocals and certified dance bops.
Omar Apollo
Omar Apollo has been a mainstay of indie R&B since 2017. His latest album Ivory caught the attention of listeners with honest storytelling of queer relationships filled with passion and absolutely devastating heartbreak.
Ethel Cain
Ethel Cain came on to the indie music scene strong with songs teeming about a seemingly idyllic American life growing up in a rural town. However, her tunes take dark turns when the characters she follows take advantage of her innocence. An album you have to check out is 2022's Preacher's Daughter, a heavy, but beautiful listen and a cautionary tale.
Stream our Serve It! Spotify playlist here. Over 8 hours of music from queer indie artists featured on the show.
